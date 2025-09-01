Kevin Costner’s New Girlfriend Revealed

It seems after a recent divorce, Kevin Costner is back on the prowl, courting a blonde beauty over twenty years his junior.

The Dances with Wolves legend, 70, is “casually dating” director Kelly Noonan Gores, 46, according to PEOPLE, citing an insider. This follows Costner’s divorce from his second wife, Christine Baumgartner, which was finalized in February 2024.

The two recently met through mutual friends, according to the outlet. The source stated, “Kelly is seeing Kevin, but it’s very casual. She thinks he’s wonderful and interesting.”

Indeed, Costner’s alleged new love is moving on just as quickly as the former Yellowstone star. Gores and Alec Gores divorced in 2024 after getting married in October 2016.

Gores and her ex-husband, 72, share a 6-year-old daughter named Riley.

“Dating is not a huge priority for her, though,” another source told PEOPLE of Gores. “The past year was tumultuous for her. She separated from her husband last summer, and then she lived in a house in Pacific Palisades that burned down. She’s focused on her daughter and her own health.”

Kevin Costner’s Second Wife Moved on Very Quickly Following Their Divorce

Meanwhile, Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce in February 2024, following a lengthy legal battle. Baumgartner, 51, filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple had been married since 2004.

Of course, Baumgartner also moved on quickly.

Baumgartner is already engaged to financier Josh Connor, a longtime friend and former neighbor of hers and Costner. “The pair have been together since she split from Kevin,” a friend of Baumgartner told PEOPLE.

Costner and Baumgartner share three children: Cayden Wyatt Costner, 18, Hayes Logan Costner, 16, and Grace Avery Costner, 16.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE cited a friend saying Costner, after recently turning 70, was “in a good place and having fun with his family and friends… He is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now.”