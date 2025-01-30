Kevin Costner’s Ego Takes Massive Blow With Ex’s Huge Life Update

Kevin Costner might be feeling a little “Dances with Woes” after his ex-wife’s new boyfriend wasted no time putting a ring on it—less than a year post-divorce.

Christine Baumgartner is reportedly engaged to financier Josh Connor, according to People. The news comes after Baumgartner finalized her divorce from Costner just last February.

To add insult to injury, it seems Baumgartner, 50, decided to go much younger with her next husband. Connor is a supple 49, while poor ol’ Costner hit the big 7-0 this month. That’s gotta hurt!

Per People, Connor popped the question on January 26 during what Baumgartner believed would be a quiet, intimate dinner for two in Santa Barbara.

However, Baumgartner’s new lover switched the quiet evening into a night she wouldn’t forget.

“It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee,” an alleged insider told the outlet about the big moment.

That said, the proposal didn’t exactly shock those close to the couple. Despite Baumgartner only being divorced for 11 months, they’ve been giving off star-crossed lovers vibes for some time.

“They spent Christmas in New York together last month, where it all began. They are both over the moon and excited for their future together,” the alleged source told People.

Indeed, yet another insider claimed the couple was “so in love” all the way back in January of last year.

“Christine and Josh’s relationship started as a friendship, so they have a really strong foundation,” the insider gushed to People at the time. “They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship. They’re so in love. It’s been a very natural and positive step forward for Christine,” they added.

Kevin Costner Candidly Opened Up About Being ‘Hurt’ Following his Divorce

The engagement follows Baumgartner’s divorce from Kevin Costner, which was finalized in February 2024 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children: Cayden (17), Hayes (15), and Grace (14).

While Baumgartner rushed back into the arms of another beau, Costner seems to be spending more time reflecting.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings in June, the Untouchables legend described the divorce as a “crushing moment.”

“It’s powerful and it hurt,” Costner admitted at the time.

However, Costner explained that he had “no choice” but to move forward, as his children were watching and relying on him. Rather than immediately looking for another romantic relationship, Costner seems focused on being a dad.

“So, I can’t wilt like a daisy,” Costner said. “I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are.”