Kevin Costner’s Ex-Wife Just Got Re-Married

Kevin Costner’s ex, Christine Baumgartner, wasted no time finding her next forever person—tying the knot just a year after finalizing their divorce.

Videos by Suggest

PEOPLE reports Baumgartner married financier Josh Connor on October 18, at the Santa Ynez Ranch, a private vineyard in Santa Barbara, California, near her childhood home. The couple’s sunset ceremony was reportedly held outdoors and attended by 100 of their closest family and friends, including their children.

For the ceremony, Baumgartner wore a custom Mira Zwillinger gown with hand-embroidered flowers and a sweetheart neckline. The 51-year-old later changed into a white satin strapless Lihi Hod dress for the reception, according to PEOPLE.

Connor, also 51, kept it simple, wearing a custom black tuxedo to his wedding.

“It was magical—truly,” a wedding guest gushed to the outlet. “The setting was gorgeous, but what made it special was the intimacy of it all. This wasn’t a big production. It was authentic, heartfelt, and so very them. Everyone there felt like they were witnessing something really precious.”

“The joy and laughter were infectious, from the welcome celebration Friday night to the last dance Saturday evening,” another guest recalled. “Christine and Josh were glowing. And there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd during the ceremony.”

Kevin Costner was Neighbors with His Ex-Wife’s New Husband…

Baumgartner and Connor got engaged on a Santa Barbara, California, beach in January.

“They are both over the moon and excited for their future together,” a source close to the star-crossed lovers told PEOPLE at the time.

Connor was neighbors with Baumgartner and Costner when they were married and became involved in their bitter divorce. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage, citing their separation date as April 11, 2023.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner in 2022. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

That July, Baumgartner was first seen with Connor during a trip to Hawaii, accompanied by her three children with Costner: Cayden (18), Hayes (16), and Grace (15).

Costner, whose divorce from Baumgartner was finalized in February 2024, has not publicly commented on his ex-wife’s relationship with his former friend.

He is reportedly still single.