Kermit the Frog and Kathie Lee Gifford Give Heartwarming Surprises for Hoda Kotb’s Farewell on ‘Today’

Hoda Kotb has ended her 17-year run as an anchor on the Today show, signing off for the final time on Friday… with a little help from Kermit the Frog and Kathie Lee Gifford.

Videos by Suggest

Before the festivities began on Kotb’s grand farewell, she took time to praise her Today family. She called Carson Daly the “secret sauce” of the show, fondly remembered Al Roker as the first staffer she met, and called Savannah Guthrie “her person.”

She even took time to hype her replacement, Craig Melvin.

“Craig, I mean, I’m so happy for you,” Kotb said of Melvin. “You earned this. You own this. And come Monday at 7:00 a.m., I’m going to be dead asleep. But you’re gonna be fantastic. You’re going to bring it home! Craig, you’re gonna be so good. You and Savannah are going to be magic.”

Following that, Kotb’s co-anchors surprised her with a lineup of special guests to bid her farewell, including Maria Shriver and Simone Biles.

Kermit the Frog even made a special appearance on Kotb’s last day, serenading her, her daughters Haley (8) and Hope (5), as well as her Today colleagues with a heartfelt rendition of “Rainbow Connection.”

Kotb shared that she listened to the song as she arrived at work for her final day, making the moment even more poignant. As Kermit played, there didn’t seem to be a dry eye in the house…

Cue the tissues.



Kermit the Frog surprises Hoda Kotb during her final Today Show, singing ‘The Rainbow Connection’ 🌈 pic.twitter.com/KJ09eCmpDU — 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) January 10, 2025

“Hoda, you truly do make every day as beautiful as a rainbow,” Kermit told the clearly emotional veteran broadcaster.

Hoda Kotb’s Final ‘Today’ was a Cavalcade of Surprises

However, another surprise may have trumped even Kermit for Kotb. Kathie Lee Gifford sent off her old co-host with a ruse.

Gifford, 71, initially appeared in a video message from her Tennessee home, suggesting she couldn’t attend in person. However, moments after the clip ended, she surprised everyone by stepping onto the stage to deliver a heartfelt farewell. Kotb, 60, sat in astonishment, her jaw dropping in disbelief.

january 10, 2025 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/biTBv2h036 — kathie lee and hoda no context (@KLGH_nocontext) January 10, 2025

“I love you so much that I was thinking to myself, ‘I sure hope Kath comes,’” Kotb confessed to Gifford. “I’m so happy that you’re here.”

Everyone was then subjected to Gifford belting out “The Best Is Yet to Come.”

Kotb and Gifford hosted Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda from 2008 until Gifford left in 2019. She was replaced by Bush Hager.

Eventually, Kotb shared a toast with Gifford and Bush Hager.

“I think I want to send her off with what she knows from my heart means most to me is that I’m sending you off with a prayer,” Gifford insisted.

“May you walk into the most joyful, prosperous, purposeful time in your life,” she wrapped up the segment.