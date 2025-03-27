Kermit The Frog Named Speaker For University of Maryland’s Spring 2025 Commencement

Beloved Muppet and University of Maryland alumnus, Kermit the Frog, will be the speaker of the school’s Spring 2025 commencement ceremony.

In a press release, the University of Maryland confirmed that Kermit the Frog will address summer 2024, winter 2024, and spring 2025 graduates during the ceremony, which will take place at SECU Stadium on Wednesday, May 21.

The announcement comes just months after the famous muppet’s sold-out visit on the university’s campus in fall 2024 as part of the College of Arts and Humanities Dean’s Lecture Series.

“Kermit the Frog’s appearance honors the long history between UMD and Muppets creator Jim Henson, who graduated from UMD in 1960,” the University of Maryland stated. “Henson, a home economics major, invented Kermit by building the original frog puppet out of one of his mother’s coats and a ping-pong ball cut in half.”

Henson died from organ failure resulting from streptococcal toxic shock syndrome in 1990. He was 53 years old.

University of Maryland President and Kermit the Frog Speak Out About the News

The university’s president, Darryll J. Pines, also spoke out about Kermit’s big news.

“I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives,” Pines stated. “Our pride in Jim Henson knows no bounds, and it is an honor to welcome Kermit the Frog to our campus.”

He then added, “65 years after Mr. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland. I sincerely thank The Muppets Studio, Disney and their creative teams for making this possible.”

Kermit the Frog further shared, “Nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland. I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!”