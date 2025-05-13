More than 15 years after she left the Playboy Mansion, Kendra Wilkinson admits she never really bonded with her Girls Next Door co-stars, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

During her May 8 appearance on the Him & Her podcast, Kendra spoke about her former co-stars and fellow Playboy Mansion residents.

“I wasn’t really a ‘girl’s girl at that point in life,” she explained. “I was more of a ‘guy’s girl,’ so we never really bonded.”

The former reality TV star also said, “I was always the third wheel.”

Wilkinson further shared that she felt like an “outsider” and was “uncomfortable” because Madison and Marquardt already had a tight friendship.

“I just decided to go with that during the show process,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘Well, I’m just gonna be me and see how this works, rather than try to fit in.'”

She then described herself as a “complete odd man out.”

This isn’t the first time Wilkinson mentioned her lack of friendship with Madison. In 2012, she stated that they “didn’t have a sisterly bond” like it appeared on the show.

In her 2015 memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole, Madison revealed that she and Wilkinson didn’t match personalities. She also called Kendra “the fakest person” she had ever met.

As Madison continuously criticized her experience at the Playboy Mansion, Wilkinson took to social media to call out her former co-star.

“She wasn’t in fear with that d— in her a– for a paycheck,” Wilkinson wrote in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter). “That b– is in fear now knowing so many of us saw her doing some nasty s—.”

Wilkinson then claimed, “She’s embarrassed and in shame. She was the clean-up girl.”

Wilkinson later apologized for her social media outburst.

Holly Madison Recently Spoke About Wanting To Be on ‘Good Terms’ With Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson’s recollection of the Playboy Mansion days comes just after Holly Maidson spoke about wanting to be on good terms with her former Girls Next Door co-star.

While promoting the upcoming season of The Playboy Murders, Madison discussed the breakdown in her and Wilkinson’s “friendship.”

“It would be nice to be on good terms for sure,” she pointed out to Us Weekly. “But I really don’t know where she’s at. I look back at our relationship and what went wrong, and I see a lot of fault with executive producers who [were] working on her show and my show after we left.”

Madison then said there was “a lot of drama” after she and Wilkinson left Girls Next Door. She also wasn’t sure if Wilkinson even knew about their original fallout.

“I just don’t know how aware she was of it because at the time, the person who was starting a lot of the drama was a person who was giving her a job,” she added. “So she doesn’t want to see that.”