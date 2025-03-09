Ken Urker Explains How ‘Outside Opinion and Influence’ Caused the 2019 Break-Up With Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Nearly a year after reuniting with his ex-fiancée Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker revealed how “outside opinion and influence” caused their 2019 breakup.

While promoting the second season of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Urker spoke to People about what led to him breaking up with Blanchard while she was still in prison. She was serving time for her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee.

“Well, I think one of the biggest things was outside opinion and influence,” Urker explained. “I had listened to a podcast from Dr. Phil, and I had a lot of people in my ear just telling me that the best thing I can do for her is to give her some time to build a self-identity that she’s never been able to build before, and even while she’s in prison.”

He then said, “And I felt that, at the time, all those opinions — especially Dr. Phil’s — I felt like that was the right choice to make at the time for both of us. So we went off in separate directions, but fate allowed us to meet back up again.”

Urker had connected with Blanchard not long after her sentence began. He proposed to her in October 2018. However, they broke up months later and then reconciled before they ended things for good (or so they thought).

After she and Ken officially parted ways, Gypsy Rose Blanchard met Ryan Scott Anderson. They got married in August 2022. Anderson was there for Blanchard after her early release from prison. Months after she left the prison, the duo called it quits.

She and Urker reunited last spring, and Blanchard announced her first pregnancy in June 2024. The couple welcomed their first child a couple of months ago.

Ken Urker Talks About Reuniting With Gypsy Rose Blanchard Following Her Prison Release

Along with reflecting on his and Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s relationship, Ken Urker recalled reconnecting with Blanchard following her prison release.

“The very first weekend of April [2024] is when I came to visit her for the first time after she had gotten out,” he said. “We spent that weekend together and had an incredible time.”

Urker then said that he moved to Missouri after finding out he and Blanchard were going to have a baby. He also pointed out that his past worries about Gypsy’s “time to build a self-identity” are long gone. He noted she has “bloomed into an incredible person.”