We’re Shocked Even Ken Jennings Hadn’t Heard Of This Super Common Phrase In ‘Jeopardy!’ Category

Ken Jennings is not only the host of Jeopardy!, but also an accomplished former contestant in his own right. He usually seems to have all the answers, but one common phrase used as a clue tripped him up along with the rest of the players.

All Three Contestants Plus Jennings Missed This Simple Question

The clue Jennings read out was “As a means of making amends, it’s sometimes done to ‘the beef.’” Most people would immediately guess the correct answer, but all three contestants missed the question.

Jamie Fletcher buzzed in, only to stay silent and shake her head. Jennings moved on to Omar Bhatt, who guessed, “What is ‘to bury?’” The third player, Ray LaLonde, didn’t even attempt to answer the question.

Why squash the beef when you can bury it? #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/9pP9oF0meG — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 29, 2022

“Apparently, to ‘squash’ the beef,” Jennings answered for the clueless contestants. He then surprised viewers by admitting, “This is also a new idiom to me.”

Many viewers were surprised that no one managed to answer the clue and that Jennings himself was unaware of the phrase.

Jennings is the highest-earning American game show contestant in history, taking home over $4 million during his runs on shows like Jeopardy!, Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Fan Reactions: ‘You Mean I Knew A Phrase That Ken Jennings Didn’t?’

“Wait, you mean I knew a phrase that @KenJennings , a 10 day champ, and 2 others didn’t?” one person laughed. Another person poked fun at Bhatt’s answer, tweeting, “I’ve been burying some beef myself.”

The Game’s Big Winner

Even though the contestants didn’t get this question right, all three rallied and managed to put up a pretty good fight. However, LaLonde decimated the competition, taking home an even $30,000 and continuing his 10-day winning streak.

Fletcher came in second with $8,400, while Bhatt took home just $1 after a particularly risky wager. The wager was made even riskier by the fact that he had no clue as to what the answer to the Final Jeopardy was, writing “What is I had fun?” as his answer.

Jennings and the rest of the Jeopardy! contestants usually seem to know everything that’s brought up in these categories, but this recent triple-stumper left many viewers feeling good that they knew something super-champ Jennings didn’t.

