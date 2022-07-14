When Will ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Return? It’s Sooner Than You Think

Jeopardy! is hosted by two folks: Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Everyone has their favorite and least favorite host at this point. Bialik has hosted the program for months now, so when is Jennings coming back? Luckily for Jennings fans, his return is right around the corner.

Ken Jennings Return Date Is Set

After a brief hiatus, Jennings is set to return to Jeopardy! Next week. Per TV Guide, he’s going to come back on Monday, July 18. He’s expected to host the last two weeks of Season 38, which is scheduled to conclude on July 29. After that, fans will need to wait until September for new episodes. Many Jeopardy! fans loudly support Jennings over Bialik, so this would be welcome news.

Season 38 By The Numbers

Season 36 was the final season helmed by Alex Trebek, and season 37 was marked by the prolonged hosting search. Now that season 38 is set to conclude, we can look back on who the powers that be asked to host the most.

RELATED: Jeopardy!’ Fans Argue Over Best Host: Mayim Bialik Vs Ken Jennings

The first week of season 38 was infamously hosted by Mike Richards beginning on September 13, 2021. Toxic conduct allegations and sexist dialogue on a podcast did him in, and the game show quickly announced Jennings and Bialik as the co-hosts. The two-host solution lasted the entire season, but that probably won’t be the case next year. Producers have discussed making a final conclusion ahead of season 39 and the hotly anticipated tournament of champions.

After Richards left the lectern, Bialik hosted 35 games. Jennings took the reins for 20 games. Bialik returned for the Professor’s Tournament, then Jennings returned for the second half of Amy Schneider’s streak. An even 30 games later, Bialik came back for 10 games. Jennings hosted 30, then Bialik hosted another 10. Jennings returned for the rest of Mattea Roach’s games, an even 20. Bialik has hosted ever since, so every game from Ryan Long, Eric Ahasic, and Megan Wachspress. That totals 45 games before Jennings clocks in another 10 to end the year.

So, who hosted the most games? Richards comes in third with five, then Bialik at 100 and Jennings at 110. Once you factor in the Professor’s Tournament, however, Bialik and Jennings tie with exactly 110 games apiece. You gotta hand it to the producers: they did not pick a favorite.

What Lies Ahead?

There are plenty of reasons to think Jennings may be picked over Bialik. He’s already confirmed his return for Season 39 and formally backed out of The Chase. He also accepted the show’s Daytime Emmy win while Bilaik was nowhere in sight. Producer Mike Davies insists a decision will be made “very, very soon,” and Jeopardy! fans can’t wait.

Whether it’s Jennings or Bialik, fans will have plenty to enjoy in season 39. The upcoming Tournament of Champions, tentatively scheduled for the fall, could be the most exciting in the show’s history. How will Long fare against Roach and Matt Amodio? Could Wachspress’s incredible luck be enough to best Schneider? We can’t wait.

More From Suggest