Ken Jennings Agrees To ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s Crazy Stunt On-Air

Well that’s not something you see everyday on, Jeopardy!

On Monday’s episode, Jeopardy! game show host Ken Jennings received an unexpected request from contestant, Emily Seaman Hoy.

The Houston lawyer informed Jennings that on her trips to famous destinations, her husband and brother team up to form a human pyramid!

“Our next big goal is to get a pyramid on the Jeopardy! stage with the host of Jeopardy!,” Hoy said excitedly.

“We have never done a human pyramid here and I don’t think I’ve ever been in one, so we’ll have to talk after the show,” Jennings replied.

At first it seemed like the request was going to go unfullfiled…

But Jennings shocked everyone when snapshots from the show surfaced with him in a human pyramid just as requested by the contestant.

“Well Ken, there’s a first time for everything!” is the caption on the silly post.

Hoy claimed second place in the game.

Great to witness everyone having a blast while turning dreams into reality!

In other news, Jeopardy! viewers are also buzzing about the brand new memoir In The Form of A Question by former longtime contestant, Amy Schneider. The book details the triumphs and struggles of Schneider as being the first openly trans contestant on the show and gives viewers the change to get to know her side of the screen.

If summoned, Schneider also shares that she would pounce on the opportunity to be a host. However, Ken Jennings has since been called to host the 40th season of the iconic game show.

It’s no doubt the game show has a special place in all of our hearts. Ever since the departure of Alex Trebek, fans have been quite sensitive about the direction of the show. However, this clearly shows how Jeopardy! hasn’t lost it’s charm and likes to keep things fresh!