‘Live! With Kelly And Ryan’ Fans Blast Kelly Ripa For Interrupting Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are known for their close friendship, on and off-screen. The hosts of Live! With Kelly and Ryan love to joke around with each other, but fans of the show are slamming Ripa for her behavior in a recent episode.

Fans Blast Ripa For Interrupting Seacrest: ‘It Would Sure Be Nice To Hear Ryan Finish A Story’

Ripa and Seacrest are known for their off-the-cuff and personal remarks, and people who watch the show love to see what the pair will talk about next. However, some fans are less than pleased with all of Ripa’s interjections. In a recent video Seacrest posted to Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with criticisms for Ripa.

“You need to tell Kelly to stop interrupting you,” one person wrote. “That’s very rude. She does it throughout the show… every show. Very annoying. The show’s ratings go up because of you. She is a boring host.”

“I agree one million percent,” another fan commented. “It would sure be nice to hear Ryan finish a story. I started noticing that too, she never [used] to do that, seems it started after they got back in the studio, you can tell Ryan just kind of holds his breath.”

“OMG I thought I was the only one that felt this way!!!” another fan wrote. “She interrupts, negate and challenge everything you say and tries to act as if you are ‘beneath her’ intellectually.”

“She constantly interrupts Ryan,” someone pointed out. “he starts talking about something like his weekend or evening and she jumps right in about herself. And it takes her forever to even spit out what she wants to say. Ryan can out number her with all that he’s done and accomplished.”

Others Defend Ripa: ‘She Is So Talented And Smart’

While it’s true that Ripa likes to make her voice heard on the morning show, she had plenty of people defending her in the comments section. “I’m sorry but I don’t agree that Kelly is a bad host,” a Ripa fan wrote. “I watched her & Mark on the soaps. Always liked her. She might interrupt but [she] & Ryan are friends. They make a good show.”

“I love them together!! Great chemistry I think,” another person agreed. “Kelly is a wonderful host . She is so talented and smart,” someone else chimed in. Neither Ripa nor Seacrest have responded to the fan fighting that’s going on under Seacrest’s post, but it’s fair to assume the pair won’t let the insults get to them. The morning show hosts are friends on and off screen, going to dinner together and FaceTiming when they aren’t together. This is clearly a case of fans just stirring up drama!

