Kelly Osbourne Splits From Her Fiancé Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne has split from her fiancé, Sid Wilson, ending their engagement after less than a year, according to reports published on March 23, 2026.

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The Daily Mail revealed that the couple decided to part ways amid a difficult period in Osbourne’s personal life. The report indicates that the breakup followed ongoing strain in the relationship and came as Osbourne continued to cope with the death of her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025.

A source told the outlet, “Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope.”

“In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared,” the source continued. “They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward.”

“Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead.”

Kelly Osbourne And Sid Wilson Were Engaged For 8 Months

Osbourne, 41, and Wilson, 49, had announced their engagement in July 2025. Wilson, a member of the band Slipknot, proposed backstage during Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham, in a moment that drew widespread attention.

The couple had shared a long history before their romance began. They first met in 1999 and remained friends for more than two decades before confirming their relationship in 2022. They later welcomed a son together that same year.

Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, rose to fame on the reality television series The Osbournes and later built a career as a television personality, singer, and fashion figure. Wilson, meanwhile, built his reputation as a longtime member of Slipknot, known for his role as the band’s DJ and keyboardist.

Neither Osbourne nor Wilson has publicly commented in detail on the breakup.