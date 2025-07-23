kelly-osbourne-spoke-about-rumors-circulating-about-her-father-ozzy-just-days-before-his-death

Days before her father Ozzy passed away at the age of 76, Kelly Osbourne addressed some of the rumors circulating about the rock icon.

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram Story post, Kelly rejected the long-running rumor that Ozzy and her mother, Sharon, had a “suicide pact.”

“I don’t know what side of the bed I woke up on today, but I woke up on a f–ing I’m f– you up and fight you day,” she wrote, per The Mirror. “Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact.”

“That was bulls— my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad’s not dying. Stop!” she added.

In another post, Kelly Osbourne reacted to the fake AI-generated video that showed her father Ozzy stating he was “dying.”

“So, there’s this video going around on social media, and it’s supposed to be of my dad, and it’s AI,” she explained. “And it has a voice like my dad’s, David Attenborough or something, and it starts out saying, ‘I don’t need a doctor to tell me I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die.”

She then declared, “What the f– is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this? He’s not dying! Yes, he has Parkinson’s. And yes his mobility is completely different than it used to be but he’s not f–ing dying. What is wrong with you?”

Sharon Osbourne Once Opened Up About Having a Suicide Pact in Place

Sharon Osbourn had opened up about the alleged pact in her 2007 memoir Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter.

She wrote about how she was worried about having dementia like her father.

“If this disease is to be my fate, I don’t want to repeat history and go through what my father has gone through,” she wrote. “I’ve discussed it with my family, and we have a plan in place. My kids would take me to Switzerland, where euthanasia is legal, and you can die with dignity.”

Sharon also spoke about the pact to The Mirror, stating she and Ozzy had drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if they ever had a disease that affected their brains.

“If Ozzy or I ever get Alzheimer’s, that’s it,” she said. “We’d be off. We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes, and they’ve all agreed to go with it.”