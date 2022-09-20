Kelly Clarkson Was Joined By Some Very Special Guests At Her Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Kelly Clarkson has been one of the busiest people in Hollywood for years. The singer and talk show host was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and some very special people from her past attended the ceremony and helped her celebrate: the three original judges from American Idol!

The Three Original ‘American Idol’ Judges

The judges—Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul—were the original line-up for the singing competition show. The trio appeared on the show together for eight seasons, but one by one, left American Idol: Abdul after season eight, Cowell after season nine, and Jackson after season 12.

(Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Cowell, Jackson, and Abdul were also the ones who helped bring Clarkson into the spotlight. The singer won the very first season of American Idol and has gone on to win Grammys, star in movies, and host her very own hugely popular daytime talk show.

Abdul Changed Her Flight To Make The Ceremony: ‘I Wouldn’t Miss It For The World’

“I’m so proud to be here, honored,” Abdul said during her speech at the ceremony. “I changed my flight just so I could be here. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. Kelly—not only the trajectory of your life has changed, but you helped change the trajectory of everyone’s lives.”

She continued, “If anyone can ever say, in your wildest dreams, ‘Did you ever think you’d be part of a show that just changed the world?,’ I’d be a liar if I said yes. But you’re living proof every day, and I’m the one that would force myself to talk to her and corner her in the elevator. ‘Where did you get your training from? You’re an opera singer, I can tell.’ But I love you.”

Clarkson Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of ‘American Idol’ Win: ‘It Forever Changed The Course Of My Life’

Clarkson has also recently reflected on her experience with American Idol. On September 4, she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her big win with a heartfelt Instagram post. “20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” the singer wrote.

“The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me,” Clarkson continued. Of course, the singer was also joined by two even more special guests—her kids. Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose, and son, Remington Alexander, supported their mom at her ceremony. Adding to the heartwarming guest list was a host of the musician’s longtime collaborators: Guitarist Jaco Caraco, drummer Lester Estelle, vocal director Jessi Collins, and producer Jason Halbert all cheered Clarkson on at the ceremony.

Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a huge accomplishment in the entertainment industry, celebrating just how far Kelly Clarkson has come. Having the American Idol judges there from when she got her start surely made the moment all the more special for the singer.

