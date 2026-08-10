Kelly Clarkson Battles Wardrobe Malfunction During Concert

Wardrobe mishaps happen to everyone. But for most of us, it’s not in front of hundreds of people staring directly at us.

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However, when you’re Kelly Clarkson, a wardrobe mishap isn’t going to go unnoticed. The singer was on stage during her Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas when the audience got a sneak peek.

Of course, the moment was captured and circulated widely across social media.

Clarkson was talking to her audience when a gust of air blew her sheer top up, revealing her black lace bra underneath.

“There’s a lot of amazing things happening,” she said. “Uh oh, there’s my boobs.”

Quickly pivoting to address the situation, Clarkson quipped “They’re too small, they won’t come out. You’re fine. They’re not going anywhere.”

She quickly added that “They’re perfect” before joking with her band that she was now distracted and lost track of what she was planning to say.

“I’m gonna be honest with you,” she continued. “Somebody was like, ‘It’s the Lion’s Gate Portal. It’s 8/8/8. There’s so much energy out, don’t speak negatively.’”

“Right when I made a self-deprecating joke, I’m like, ‘Just kidding, universe, my boobs are awesome,’” she explained. “It’s in my head, so as soon as I heard self-deprecation, I was like, ‘Just kidding!’”

Clarkson claimed to have gotten texts saying “don’t gossip, don’t speak ill of anyone or yourself.”

“I was like, ‘shouldn’t we be doing this s–t everyday? I don’t know if it should just be tomorrow,” she said. “It should be a life thing.”