Keller Fornes, ‘County Rescue’ Actor, Dead at 32

Keller Fornes, who is known for his role in Great American Family’s County Rescue, passed away last month at the age of 32.

According to his obituary, the actor died on Dec. 19 in Eastland, Texas. His family described him as a performer and artist. He had earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts at the University of North Texas. He was dubbed a “natural leader” to the Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity while maintaining the Dean’s honor roll.

Along with acting, Fornes also wrote, produced, and starred in his own independent films.

“In his limited spare time, Keller enjoyed painting, drawing, singing, and playing the guitar,” the obituary read. “As well as all types of physical challenges.”

His family shared that Fornes had tried out for the wrestling team at Texas State University before his transfer to the University of North Texas.

Following graduating from the University of North Texas, Fornes moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he started his film career. While in Atlanta, he also continued boxing and entered the Golden Gloves. He won a gold medal in his division in the state of Georgia.

He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Lynn Fornes; his father, Kobe Scott Fornes, and his wife, Margie; his brothers, Charles “Keaton” Fornes and Kason Lynn Fornes, and his wife, Chessney; and his nephew, Koston Lynn Fornes. The late actor is also survived by his grandparents, Janey “Charlene” Fornes-Boucher, Cynthia Ann Turney, and Lynn Moore Turney, and his wife, Marcie Turney.

A memorial service will occur on Jan. 11 at the Cowboy Church of Erath County in Stephenville, Texas.

His cause of death was not revealed.

Great American Family Releases Statement About Keller Fornes’ Sudden Passing

Great American Family released a statement on Instagram, stating the media company was deeply saddened by the passing of Fornes.

“He was a special person and talent as an actor, writer, and director,” Great American Family’s post read. “As well as singer and musician. His energy and enthusiasm lifted all he worked with here at Great American Media and the cast and crew of County Rescue. Our prayers are with his family and all those he touched.”

Candace Cameron Bure, the chief creative officer at Great American Family, then took to the post’s comment section and posted a broken heart and prayer emoji.

Keller Fornes appeared in all six episodes of County Rescue’s first season, which premiered in early 2024. The series follows Dani Miller (Julia Reilly), who sets aside her recent heartbreak to pursue a paramedic job. She competes against the fire chief’s son and an over-qualified rookie.

Percy Bell, Riley Hough, and Tanya Christiansen also starred in the series.

Great American Family announced this past summer that the show would be returning for a second season. The new season will premiere in early 2025.