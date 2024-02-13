Keleigh Teller Gives Inside Look at Taylor Swift’s VIP Suite at Super Bowl LVIII

Following Super Bowl LVIII, Keleigh Teller gives everyone an inside look at Taylor Swift’s VIP suite during the big game.

In her latest Instagram post, Teller shares a series of pics from the exciting event. Among them feature the Bad Blood songstress. “INSANITY, what a night,” Teller declared in the caption. “Lana [Del Rey] and I recovered. CONGRATS. Best day with my Chiefs fam. One for the books.”

The pictures also show Teller losing her footing in her seat and falling over. Swift was seen laughing at the scene.

Keleigh Teller / Instagram

Instagram / Keleigh Teller

Keleigh, who is married to actor Miles Teller, starred in the music video for Taylor Swift’s hit track I Bet You Think About Me. In the pics, Swift was seen hanging out with Teller as well as Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Del Rey.

Keleigh Teller / Instagram

Taylor Swift’s parents and brother as well as the Kelce family were also in the Super Bowl suite. Along with pics from the game, Teller also shared a photo of Travis Kelce’s brother Jason having a wild time with Marshmello in a DJ booth.

The duo was at the Kansas City Chiefs post-Super Bowl celebration. Travis also was seen singing along to Swifts songs at the event.

Travis Kelce Declares He and Taylor Swift Are ‘On Top of the World’ Following Super Bowl and Grammy Wins

Just after winning Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce revealed that he and Taylor Swift are doing well after his big game and her Grammys wins.

“Man, it’s on top of the world right now,” Kelce told reporters. “It’s a good feeling.”

While comparing this year’s big win to last year’s, Kelce declared, “Man, just when you think things couldn’t get better… I’ll tell you what, being on the mountaintop with my brother is something special that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Speaking about playing against his brother in Super Bowl LVII, Kelce said, “It brings me to tears even thinking about that moment and being there all week with him.”

“But what we had to endure with this team, to see guys rise to the occasion, to see guys put stats aside, to see guys just put their heart in every single day and focus every single day for the person next to them.”

Travis Kelce pointed out that the experience was something he not only learned from but will take with him. “These memories will last forever.”

One week before Super Bowl LVIII, Taylor Swift made history at the 2024 Grammys by becoming the only artist to ever win Album of the Year four times. She won the award with Midnights, Fearless, 1989, and Folklore.