Keanu Reeves Reveals Hopeful Update on Reprising One of His Big Movie Roles

With a new regime at DCU, Keanu Reeves is hoping to work some magic and get his 2000s superhero role back from the underworld.

Videos by Suggest

John Constantine is an occult detective and exorcist from DC Comics. Reeves played the character in a 2005 live-action adaptation that predated the superhero boom kicked off by 2008’s Iron Man. The movie became a cult favorite, and fans have been clamoring for a sequel ever since. Reeves, it seems, agrees.

While promoting his latest movie, Good Fortune, Reeves told Fandango that a new draft of the Constantine 2 script had come in. He plans to take it to DC Studios, adding: “Hopefully they like it, too.”

“Yeah, fingers crossed,” the Bill & Ted legend said. “You know, another draft of the script came in. We’re waiting. We’re going to take it to the studio. Hopefully they like it, too.”

Meanwhile, the current co-head of the DCU, Superman director James Gunn, also recently weighed in on Reeves potentially returning to the role.

“I’ve discussed it on and off. I’ve discussed it with Keanu,” Gunn revealed on the BobaTalks podcast. “But I have not read any script yet.”

Keanu Reeves Seems More Upbeat About ‘Constantine 2’ Than One of His Costars…

These updates for Constantine 2 are more promising than what Peter Stormare, who played Lucifer in the original and will reprise his role in the sequel, indicated in May.

“[There’s] a lot of back and forth, because… I think Keanu [Reeves] is not so happy with the scripts,” Stormare admitted to The Direct then. “Because the first one wasn’t that successful in the beginning, it became a sleeper and became a cult movie, and now it is one of the biggest cult movies ever… To do a sequel, the studios want to have, you know, cars flying in the air. They want to have people doing flip-flops and fighting action scenes.”

“And I think Keanu says, ‘I’ve done ‘John Wick.’ This movie is spiritual,” Stormare added. “It’s about demons and regular people. And I wanted to keep it that way.’ And we talked about that. I want to do God coming down exactly the same way, but in a black suit and looking more or less like Lucifer from the first one. I’m 12 years older, so it’s going to be hard to, you know, completely imitate the first movie. But, I think from Keanu, he wants to do a sequel that is very close to the first one.”

Constantine borrows loosely from DC Comics/Vertigo’s Hellblazer. Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello penned the script. Reeves plays John Constantine, a chain-smoking cynic with the rather niche ability to see half-angels and half-demons for what they really are.