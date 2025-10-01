Keanu Reeves’ Longtime Partner Addresses Wedding Rumors

Keanu Reeves’ longtime girlfriend is finally setting the record straight after whispers that she and the beloved actor had secretly tied the knot reached a fever pitch.

On September 24, Alexandra Grant, Reeves’ girlfriend, directly addressed the rumors in an Instagram post. The post included a photo by Brian Skope, showing her and Reeves kissing at Roden Crater, an art installation in Arizona.

“This is a real photo,” she wrote in the caption. “Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement… simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it… given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!),” Grant joked. “We’re at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries.”

Photo by Brian Skope via Instagram / Alexandra Grant

“I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here’s a bit of real happiness! Real photo by Brian Skope,” the 52-year-old concluded.

Rumors of Keanu Reeves Quietly Marrying Alexandra Grant Swirled All Summer

Rumors of the couple’s marriage started in June 2025 after Grant was seen wearing a ring on the red carpet with the 61-year-old Reeves at the Ballerina premiere.

Last week, Radar Online reported that the couple secretly married in a private ceremony in Europe.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant in 2024. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

A representative for the actor also confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that the rumors were false: “It is not true. They are not married,” the rep told the outlet.

Reeves and Grant first appeared publicly as a couple in November 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. This was nearly a decade after their 2011 collaboration on the book Ode to Happiness.

Since going public, the couple has been spotted on numerous red carpets and photographed on date nights.