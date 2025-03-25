Katy Perry Acknowledges Bizarre JonBenét Ramsey Conspiracy About Her

After years of speculation, Katy Perry speaks out about the bizarre conspiracy theory that she is actually JonBenét Ramsey.

The former American Idol judge shared her thoughts about the conspiracy theory, which has been circulating for over a decade, in an Instagram post featuring an AI video of her and Ramsey.

“Wait am I?” Perry allegedly questioned in the since-deleted comment.

The theory that Katy Perry is JonBenét Ramsey surfaced in 2014. However, the theory has a major hole: Perry is 40 years old, while Ramsey would be 35 if she were still alive.

JonBenét Ramsey’s tragic murder made headlines in late 1996. The 6-year-old beauty pageant queen was discovered beaten and strangled in the basement of her parents, Patsy and John Ramsey’s Boulder, Colorado, home, on Dec. 26, 1996. Hours before the discovery, Patsy found a two-and-a-half-page handwritten ransom note demanding $118,000 for the little girl’s return.

Boulder, Colorado, law enforcement initially investigated the little girl’s family, John, Patsy, and her brother, Burke, as suspects. However, two weeks after the murder, a DNA report seemingly cleared them. They were formally exonerated in 2008, a few years after Patsy died from cancer.

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey Has Been a Key Focus of Multiple Documentaries

The murder case, which continues to remain unsolved, has been a key topic of numerous documentaries over the years.

Joe Berlinger, who directed Netflix’s documentary, Netflix Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, previously spoke to the New York Post about the case. He is “firmly convinced that the Ramsey family is innocent.”

“And I am also firmly convinced that this case can be solved, if the Boulder Police Department finally does what it’s supposed to do,” the filmmaker pointed out.

John Ramsey, who participated in the documentary, said he met with Boulder police chief Stephen Redfearn earlier this year. The two discussed the unsolved case. “I’ve done these media interviews — Netflix, that documentary — to keep pressure on the police. We’re not going to go away, folks,” he told Fox News Digital.