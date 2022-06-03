Katie Holmes Makes Big Debut With New Boyfriend, See The Photos

Katie Holmes typically keeps her private life on the down low, but she recently made her red carpet debut with her new beau Bobby Wooten III. The couple attended The Moth’s 25th Anniversary gala, The Silver Ball, and stunned on the red carpet.

The Couple’s Glam Red Carpet Looks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 26: Bobby Wooten III and Katie Holmes attend The Silver Ball: The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne at Spring Studios on May 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Moth)

Holmes and Wooten were both dressed to impress for the gala. Holmes wore a bright orange, long-sleeved dress, accessorized with black strappy heels and a small black handbag. Wooten rocked a bright blue suit with a black shirt.

A Source Says Their Relationship Is ‘Working Well’

Wooten, who is a Grammy-nominated musician, was invited to present the evening’s honoree, David Byrne, with his award. The pair worked together on the Broadway recording of American Utopia, Byrne’s hit show.

Wooten gave his girlfriend a shoutout while doing press for the night, saying, “I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date.” He and Holmes have been dating since April of this year after being introduced by mutual friends. A source told E! News that the relationship is “working well.”

“Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy,” the source continued. “She enjoys having someone in her life and he is very kind and good to her.” So, what do we know about Holmes’ new boyfriend?

Who Is Bobby Wooten III?

Wooten is a musician and composer who is currently playing bass on Broadway for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He also showed up at Coachella this year to play bass with Carly Rae Jepsen’s band and will join them again on tour this summer. In addition to all that, Wooten is an adjunct instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Holmes’ Dating History

Before her relationship with Wooten, Holmes was seeing chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. The pair dated for a few months before calling it quits. Before that, Holmes dated Jamie Foxx from 2013 to 2019. Their relationship was shrouded in mystery and rumors, with both of them denying that they were dating at all, even as paparazzi photos of the two of them continued to make headlines.

The couple finally made their red carpet debut in 2019—six years after rumors of their relationship had begun. However, it was reported shortly after that they had split up, with sources blaming the fact that the two lived separate lives in different cities.

While Holmes usually likes to keep her dating life private, her and Wooten’s red carpet debut shows that the actress is ready to show off her new relationship to the rest of the world.

