kathy-bates-debuts-stunning-100-pound-transformation-at-critics-choice-awards

Beloved veteran actress Kathy Bates showcased impressive weight loss progress at a major awards show last night.

The 77-year-old Misery legend showed off her slim figure at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday night. Bates, who admitted to PEOPLE that she lost 100 pounds partly with the help of Ozempic, wore a black blazer with matching tailored pants and black satin shoes featuring rhinestone buckles.

The Matlock star wore her silver hair in a sleek updo. She complemented her bold red lipstick with a subtle touch of black eyeliner.

Kathy Bates back in 2015 and her last night. (Photos by JB Lacroix/WireImage and Monica Schipper/Getty Images).



Bates attended the awards show as a Best Actress in a Drama Series nominee for her role in Matlock. She lost to Rhea Seehorn from Pluribus.

During the ceremony, Bates got in on the action during a bit by host Chelsea Handler. The gag poked fun at Timothée Chalamet reportedly forgoing a stunt double to get spanked with a ping-pong paddle in Marty Supreme.

“I heard that he didn’t want a butt double for those spankings in Marty Supreme, so to make things interesting for this evening, someone in this room has a ping pong paddle under their seat. So everyone look and whoever has it gets to spank Timothée at the afterparty tonight,” Handler declared on the awards show.

Bates, who happened to have the paddle, then licked it and mouthed to the camera, “That’s so gross. That’s so gross.”

“I can’t believe I did that!” she quipped to the star-studded crowd.

Kathy Bates Recently Pushed Back Against Onlookers Criticizing Her for Using Ozempic

Bates, who lives with Type II diabetes, has been transparent about her weight loss. She credits Ozempic for a 20-pound loss, while the remaining 80 pounds resulted from significant diet and lifestyle changes.

“There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic, but I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic,” she explained to PEOPLE in 2024.

Bates said she “used to eat terribly” due to low self-esteem, but changed after witnessing how diabetes impacted her family.

She also recently clapped back at haters who chalked her weight loss up to Ozempic.

“It took me years to do this. I got this diagnosis about diabetes — my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril,” she told Variety last fall. “When they said ‘diabetes,’ I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight.”

“People say, ‘Well, it was the Ozempic.’ F– you, it was the Ozempic!” she added.