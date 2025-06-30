Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter Announces Birth of Baby No. 2

Kathie Lee Gifford is a grandmother again, as her daughter, Cassidy, welcomes her second child.

Videos by Suggest

Cassidy took to her Instagram account to celebrate the big news. “Rosie Mae Wierda!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Born at 9:59am on 6/03/2025. You are a million prayers answered, Rosie girl. We love you so much. 1 Samuel 1:27.”

The post featured two photos. The first picture is Cassidy cradling her baby bump, and the second is Cassidy holding Rosie’s hand.

Kathie Lee Gifford also shared the image of Cassidy holding Rosie’s hand and wrote in her own post, “Beyond blessed by the first of my first granddaughter. Rosie Mae you are os loved.”

All together, Gifford has four grandchildren, with another one on the way. Her son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, announced they are expecting their third baby.

“I have carried two, now three little lives within me,” Erika shared in an Instagram post. “I felt the fluttering rhythm of tiny kicks beneath my ribs and marveled at the quiet miracle of new life unfolding. I’ve held my babies close, heart to heart, as they’ve found rest on my chest and I’ve found ultimate peace in the present.”

She also wrote, “I’ve kissed their cheeks, wiped away tears, and surrendered to long nights of rocking and prayer. I laugh more than I ever have, feel more fully, and find indescribable joy in the simplest, most mundane moments. I’ve been covered in spit-up and soaked in love, and through every weary moment, I’ve found grace. Because even in the mess, there is holy ground. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Motherhood is the most humbling honor, the deepest love, and the sweetest blessing I’ve ever known.”

Erika then added that she couldn’t wait to be the mother to her daughter.

Kathie Lee Gifford Recently Spoke About Being a Proud ‘Bubbe’ Again After Welcoming Her First Granddaughter

During a recent visit to TODAY, Kathie Lee Gifford spoke about becoming a proud “Bubbe” again after welcoming her first granddaughter.

“It’s everything everybody says it is,” she said. “It’s just joy.”

Gifford then spoke about how her little “bambinos” have taken over her “pristine” Connecticut residence with her sense of humor.

“I can’t walk through all the baby crap. I used to have a bedroom,” she pointed out. “There’s a crib in every single room in my house! Who needs so many bottles? But it’s joy. It’s so joyful to see your children marry the people they love, truly love. And then build a family of their own, and then share their families.”

Her other grandchildren are Frankie, Finn, and Ford.