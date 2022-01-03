How Katey Sagal’s Husband, Kurt Sutter, Is Her Ride Or Die

Katey Sagal is a true television veteran. From her breakthrough role on the sitcom Married…with Children to her more recent stint as Dan’s new wife on The Connors, her career has been full of classic TV characters. In real life, the 67-year-old actress has been happily married to writer/producer Kurt Sutter since 2004. Here’s everything you need to know about Katey Sagal’s husband and the unbreakable bond they share.

It Started As A Slow Burn

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA)

Before meeting Kurt Sutter, Sagal was married twice—to musician Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981 and to Jack White (not the White Stripes singer) from 1993 until 2000. She met Sutter not long after her split from White, and while the pair instantly took a liking to each other, it took some time before they actually got together.

“We were introduced through a mutual friend, and he asked me if I would have coffee with him sometime, and I said yes,” Sagal explained in a 2009 interview with Eonline.com. “And then I was kind of was out of touch because I had my little kids and was running around with my children. And then he called me like a couple months later and asked me to coffee, and we went and kind of never left each other after that.”

Sagal and Sutter have a lot in common, including their Hollywood careers. Sutter is an accomplished writer, producer, and director who’s worked on shows such as The Shield and was the creator of the FX hit series Sons of Anarchy, which starred Sagal. The couple tied the knot in October 2004, in a private ceremony at their home in Los Felix, California.

The 57-year-old likes to joke about his and his wife’s fame, as he did in an October 2021 Instagram post after news broke that Sagal had been hit by a car (luckily, she was okay). “She’s the only one bringing in money right now,” Sutter wrote. “So I’ll be picking her up from the hospital later, taking her to that Dancing With the Stars audition.”

They Have Three Kids

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sagal already had two children from her marriage to Jack White when she met Sutter—Sarah Grace, born in 1994, and Jackson James, born in 1996. Sutter became their stepdad in 2004, which Sagal admits took some getting used to. “If you asked [Sutter], what he would tell you probably is when he came into my life, I already had two children, and he’s their stepparent, and I was very protective of my children,” Sagal admitted in a 2013 interview with NPR. “He hadn’t been around that kind of energy quite so much.”

Three years after tying the knot, Sagal and Sutter welcomed their own child into the world, a daughter Esmé Louise. Esmé was born by a surrogate in January of 2007.

“I’d had some medical issues after the birth of my other two children, so I was unable to carry a child, so we were always looking at alternative approaches,” Sagal said in a 2007 interview. “We headed down the adoption road at the same time we were investigating the surrogacy road and left it up to whatever happened first, because we weren’t attached to either way. Our surrogacy situation just fell into place really easily.”

Cheers to this awesome couple and their beautiful blended family!