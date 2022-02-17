Bundle Up This Winter With Kate Middleton’s Iconic Coat Dress

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As Kate Middleton proved time and time again, the key to looking ultra-chic in the winter is to wear a statement jacket. While the layering game of Middleton is always on point, the way she brings it all together with lavish coats is just one more reason why she was born to be a royal.

Middleton has been known to play it cool with a Dubarry’s Friel utility jacket, or a super chic Catherine Walker blazer. Despite this, when it comes to her signature look, the duchess often dons an elegant coat dress to go along with her stylish cozy knits and bold pleated ensembles.

We can see why the duchess appreciates this flattering coat style so much. In a coatdress, the top is beautifully fitted, the waist is cinched, and the hem widens creating a beautiful, slimming silhouette.

The timeless coat dress is similar to an overcoat and is usually decorated with a collar, lapels, and fastenings like a traditional coat or jacket. Contrary to the traditional jacket, coat dresses can be worn as either a dress or a coat.

Kate Middleton’s Swoon-Worthy Dress Coats

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middleton’s collection of lavish coat dresses comes in many colors, and all are worth obsessing over. Among her most memorable coats was the deep ruby Catherine Walker coat she wore for the Commonwealth Day service in London, recycling it from Christmas Day in 2018.

We were able to find the perfect dupe for Middleton’s look. This faux fur lapel double-breasted coat dress from Zeagoo will definitely make an elegant entrance for any occasion. With a slimming A-line fit, this dupe is similar to the iconic ruby Catherine Walker dress. Additionally, this double-breasted coat has hidden pockets and an adjustable waistband.

Another notable coat was the Mulberry coat Middleton wore on the royal tour of Northern Ireland in 2019. While Kate’s blue-toned coat dress may be sold out, you can recreate the look with a sumptuous dupe. The CURLBIUTY Swing Double Breasted Pea Coat belongs in every royal wardrobe. Furthermore, this long coat falls below the knee, giving it a more dress-like appeal. Pair this jewel-toned stunner with some fabulous pumps or a pair of high-heeled boots.

Middleton’s affinity for color is evident in her large collection of coats. But, one of last year’s most iconic looks was a green coatdress worn during a tour of Australia and New Zealand. If you want to recreate this heavenly look, these full-length tailored wool coat dresses from VivianSeven will undoubtedly be a perfect match.

