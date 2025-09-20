Kate Middleton’s Tiara Game is Hair to Impress at State Banquet

Kate Middleton let her hair down—literally and figuratively—at the U.S. state banquet at Windsor Castle, debuting a fresh twist on her tiara-topped style.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old mom of two joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, and her husband, Prince William, and other esteemed royals at the banquet honoring President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K.

Middleton wore a silk crepe gown with a gold Chantilly lace evening coat by British bridal designer Phillipa Lepley, according to Vogue. She completed the look with her favorite Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara and a new hairstyle.

Princess Kate styled her long hair in soft curls, and a rare snapshot shared on Instagram of her and William from behind offered a full view of the elegant ringlets.

Image via Instagram / The Prince and Princess of Wales

Middleton usually rocks a bouncy blowout, occasionally jazzed up with curls or a half-updo. But for the state banquet, she really let her hair down—literally—with her curliest, most tiara-tastic style to date.

Kate Middleton Sat Next to President Trump During the Banquet

She used the tiara as a headband, pushing back some hair and framing her face with soft curls, as seen when she toasted with President Trump, 79.

Kate Middleton toasts with Donald Trump. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At the banquet, with 160 esteemed guests, every detail, from the silverware to the seating, was meticulously pre-arranged, per PEOPLE. The processional pairings for this lavish event even took some royal enthusiasts and political observers by surprise.

The procession of honored guests began with King Charles, 76, and Trump, followed by Queen Camilla, 78, and Melania, 55.

Behind them, Prince William walked with Paula Reynolds, an energy executive and Chair of the National Grid, the U.K.’s electric power transmission network. Kate Middleton was accompanied by Michael Boulos, a business executive married to Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of the president.

At the banquet table, Boulos, 28, sat beside Kate. Tiffany, 31, was four seats down from the Princess, seated between Cook and David Owen, the spouse of biotech CEO Dame Emma Walmsley.

President Trump smiles at Princess Catherine during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

During the event, Trump praised Princess Kate, calling her “radiant,” “healthy,” and “so beautiful” as she sat to his right.

“Melania and I are delighted to visit with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine. So radiant, so healthy and so beautiful,” Trump said, gazing at Middleton.

“It’s really a great honor. Thank you,” Trump added.