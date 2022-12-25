Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneaker Made An Appearance In The Royal Family Christmas Card

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Kate Middleton is a style icon from head to toe, literally. Even for the royal family’s Christmas card, the Princess of Wales is showing her fashion sensibilities along with her go-to sneakers. Turns out, the shoes aren’t just a must-have for Middleton. They’re a pair that most people can afford to have in their closets!

For this year’s Christmas card, Middleton opted to keep it casual with coordinating outfits for the family. While all three children are wearing shorts in the picture, the Prince and Princess of Wales are both sporting jeans. However, the mom of three is the only one in sneakers in this classic color.

As Middleton shows off her pearly white shoes in the Christmas card, the entire family matches in white and blue ensembles. With smiling faces to boot, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, all look dashing in their shades of blue.

Although the photo is more reminiscent of summer than winter, we’ll take the sunny holiday wishes. As cool weather sets in for many of us, a hint of summer from the royal family helps to warm us up during the chill of the season. Thankfully, Middleton’s shoes help bring back memories of warmer weather.

Shoes Fit For More Than A Princess

While the rest of the royal family wears navy shoes in the festive photo, Middleton shows off her fashion sensibilities while wearing comfy white sneakers. Turns out, Middleton’s go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic sneakers aren’t only comfortable; they’re also affordable!

Since these cotton classics are extremely breathable, they may also become your go-to shoe. Plus, you can find your favorite hues as these shoes come in more than 60 colors and patterns. Even the princess has sported this footwear in more than one color.

While comfort and affordability are two selling features, their classic style also means that they can be paired with just about any casual look. From denim or cargo pants to skirts, the princess has shown us just how versatile these shoes are!

Even as we wait for warmer weather to return, the princess reminds us that classic white sneakers never go out of style. From the variety of colors to the comfort level and price, these shoes can help even when jack frost is nipping at your nose.