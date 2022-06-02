What Is Kate Middleton’s Workout Routine For Staying Fit After 40?

Kate Middleton looked absolutely stunning during her recent walk down the red carpet for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a sleek, protocol-breaking black gown that quickly caused a thrill among royal watchers. So just what does Middleton do to keep herself in shape? We’ve got the scoop.

Kate Middleton’s Exercise Routine Revealed

It was hard to focus on anyone other than Kate Middleton during the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick even though the duchess was accompanied by some other big-name stars and royalty, including her husband Prince William. Tom Cruise was also present at the premiere, which is only natural since he also stars in the film.

Still, despite the reputation of the two men standing on either side of her, Middleton couldn’t help but draw eyes thanks to her clinging black gown. The Roland Mouret-designed dress came with a white band around the shoulders in lieu of actual straps, which show off Middleton’s sculpted shoulders to a dazzling effect.

Dressed To Kill On ‘Top Gun’ Red Carpet

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are accompanied by star actor Tom Cruise as they arrive for the “Top Gun: Maverick” Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The look flouted royal style protocol which calls for royal women not to expose their shoulders. It’s far from the first time Middleton has passed on following tradition and blazing a trail for herself as a modern duchess, at least when it comes to fashion.

A Mix Of Cardio And Weight Training

When it comes to her fitness routine, the Duchess of Cambridge has a deceptively simple system that provides visible results. Middleton reportedly balances between cardio and weight training in order to achieve her highly toned physique.

The duchess also reportedly does CrossFit training, which is a highly intense workout that can burn up to 15 calories a minute. That’s certainly an effective way to keep fit! With all the royal engagements Middleton has on her plate, we hope she makes sure to keep enough energy left in the tank for other passions!

