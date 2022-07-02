Kate Middleton Wore The Summer Version Of One Of Her Go-To Style Favorites

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As we all know, Kate Middleton has a few favorite go-to styles that she loves to repeat. Pleated skirts, business-casual structured pieces, and monochrome dressing are some of her ‌trademarks. While many of these styles she can wear year-round, one of her favorite cold-weather looks, the coat dress, doesn’t work well in the hot summer months.

Yet, Middleton knows how to keep things cool. She has been seen wearing a similar “summer”‌ ‌version‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌coat‌ ‌dress—showing that she can channel this timeless style even when the weather gets warmer.

(Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As part of the memorial service marking the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, the Duchess of Cambridge wore her White Flippy Wiggle dress by Suzannah London.

Middleton paired the elegant tea-length dress with a pair of Alessandra Rich two-tone pumps, a simple canvas clutch bag from Natasha, and Cha Cha Maria Black earrings.

Similar to‌ ‌her‌ ‌beloved‌ ‌coat‌ ‌dress,‌ ‌her‌ ‌summer‌ ‌version‌ ‌also‌ ‌features coat-like‌ ‌elements. ‌‌With its elegant collar, beautiful button detail, flattering cinched waist, and swing effect, ‌this‌ ‌dress‌ ‌is reminiscent of the Duchess’‌ ‌cozy‌ ‌winter‌ ‌staple.

As with most of the Duchess’ timeless looks, this recycled outfit quickly sold out after she was spotted wearing it at Wimbledon in 2019. Nevertheless, if you’re loving the resemblance to her classic coat dress, we have some knockout dupes to add to your wardrobe.

Flattering, Chic, And Perfect For All Your Summer Events

With its figure-hugging material, the Wiggle dress is slimming and ultra chic. It has a vintage-inspired silhouette that flatters any body type. However, Middleton’s Flippy Wiggle dress had a slightly more fit-and-flare effect. ‌

A soft, lightweight, and flowy movement throughout the skirt gives the garment a summery feel. ‌Moreover, the slimming effect on the top remains true to its Wiggle-esque roots. And the best part? It looks great on everyone!

Dress up or down for any occasion with‌ ‌the‌ ‌Magnolia‌ ‌Midi ‌Dress‌ ‌from‌ ‌Cleobella available at REVOLVE. ‌Designed from 100% organic cotton, this lightweight linen midi dress has lace center panels with a front button closure, and a daring middle spilt.

According to many reviews, the dress runs large, so it’s a good idea to order a size smaller.

Exclusive to Banana Republic Factory, this Tencel Shirtdress is swoon-worthy in its ‌chic timeless‌ ‌design. ‌Gorgeous puffy long sleeves, a button-down placket, and a self-tie belt make this dress a showstopper. ‌

Made‌ ‌with 100% tencel, a form of rayon, this shirt dress will keep you cool and comfortable throughout‌ ‌the‌ ‌summer.

Exactly as its name suggests, this WeWoreWhat Camp Satin Collar Shirt Dress features an iconic camp collar and‌ ‌a‌ ‌low,‌ ‌button-down‌ ‌neckline. ‌Along‌ ‌with‌ ‌its‌ ‌distinctive collar, it has stunning short, puff sleeves and a high slit in the front.

According to reviews, the retro-style dress fits‌ ‌true‌ ‌to‌ ‌size. ‌Also, it’s the perfect dress for summer events and it ‌has‌ ‌pockets! ‌An incredible find.

From a glance, The Drop Ellen Open-Back Midi Shirt Dress appears to have a rather‌ ‌simple‌ ‌silhouette. ‌Despite this, the back features a sexy peek-a-boo cutout. ‌According to reviewers, the dress is very comfortable and easy to wear. ‌

However,‌ ‌it lacks a belt of its own, so adding one can elevate‌ ‌the look.

