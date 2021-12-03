Kate Middleton Snubs BBC, Will Host Christmas Concert On Rival Network

Kate Middleton is the latest royal family member making headlines after it was announced she’ll be hosting a Christmas broadcast on ITV, snubbing the BBC. The program is a Christmas carol service, celebrating the work of organizations and individuals who have “stepped up to support their communities during the pandemic.”

BBC Doc Responsible For Snub

The event, set to take place at Westminster Abbey, was reportedly going to be aired by the BBC. However, it was given to ITV after the network stirred up controversy with the broadcast of a documentary about Prince William, Prince Harry, and their relationship with the media.

BBC’s The Princes And The Press sparked outrage from the royal family and was so upsetting that the royal households even publicly commented on it. The film focused heavily on Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family, referred to by some as “Megxit.”

In a statement given to the BBC, and shown at the end of the documentary, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace said, “A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

The family was also angry that Markle was able to have her lawyer answer questions on her behalf, leading some to believe that she was told beforehand what was going to be discussed in the documentary, unlike the rest of the family.

Christmas Show Will Celebrate ‘Unsung Heroes’

BBC will still have a hand in the making of the Christmas show, as it’s being developed with BBC Studios Events Productions, but broadcast on ITV. The Westminster Abbey choir will sing Christmas carols, along with readings, and musical performances from guests. It will air on December 8th.

Middleton shared a photo of the invitation sent out to the event’s guests on Instagram, with the caption, “This Christmas we are celebrating the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the nation who go above and beyond to support their communities.”

“The service, which will be broadcast in December, will look back on the past eighteen months, to think not only of the unprecedented challenges that we have all faced as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” her post continued. “But also to remember the positives: people and organizations pulling together in their communities, the small acts of kindness across different demographics and generations, and the unsung heroes who stepped up to help others.”

Check Out These Awesome Gift Ideas

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals