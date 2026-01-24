Kate Middleton Shares Sweet Detail About Princess Charlotte’s Bedroom Decor

Kate Middleton gave a rare peek into Princess Charlotte’s life at their Windsor “forever home,” sharing the adorable way the 10-year-old is decorating her bedroom.

Prince William, Kate, and their children, Prince George, 12, Charlotte, and Prince Louis, 7, moved into Forest Lodge at the end of 2025. They undertook major renovations to transform the property into their dream home, per Realtor.com.

But it’s not all about grand restorations. Middleton has also shared a sweet detail about how her daughter is decorating her own room.

While in Scotland, the 44-year-old stopped by Radical Weavers in Stirling and left with a crocheted bunny—courtesy of 70-year-old Adele Hodgson.

When Adele mentioned the plush bunny was a gift for Charlotte, the Princess of Wales was clearly impressed by the craftsmanship (and the patience required), replying: “Well done, that must have taken a long time.”

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton share a sweet moment at ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Princess then revealed a sweet detail about her daughter, admitting she was something of a stuffed animal aficionado. “She will absolutely love that, she’s got lots of teddies on her bed,” Middleton shared.

Kate Middleton is Reportedly Struggling to Decorate Her Alleged ‘Forever Home’

This charming peek into Charlotte’s room follows Middleton’s recent admission that she’s been busy crafting “mood boards.” According to Realtor.com, she used them to master the interior design for their sprawling eight-bedroom Georgian estate.

Chatting with Germany’s first lady, Elke Büdenbender, about the family’s recent move, the Princess of Wales shared their approach to decorating: procrastination with a plan. “We are putting together some mood boards for the room, and we will start after Christmas,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, Prince William was a bit more direct in his assessment. He told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that the relocation had its “challenging” moments.

“The house move has been rather challenging with elements of twists, but we’re tackling it,” he said, per lip reader Nicola Hickling.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly privately funding their move to Forest Lodge and will pay market rent. (Photo by John Stillwell – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Reports first surfaced last summer that William and Kate were preparing to move from Adelaide Cottage into what they hoped would be their “forever home.”

The royal couple had lived in Adelaide Cottage since 2022. Sources told the BBC that they hoped the move would offer a “new chapter” after Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis and treatment.