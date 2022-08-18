Kate Middleton Is Teaming Up With Roger Federer For A Very Special Cause

Kate Middleton is known for her love of tennis, and it looks like the duchess is putting that passion together with her dedication to charity work. She’s teaming up with tennis star Roger Federer to raise money for children in need.

Middleton and Federer’s Charity Partnership

Kensington Palace recently announced that the pair will team up to launch a charitable collaboration for two of the organizations where Middleton serves as a royal patron. The organizations are Action for Children and the LTA Tennis Foundation.

Action for Children provides practical and emotional care and support for children, and the money raised by Middleton and Federer will go towards funding activities for disadvantaged kids. The LTA Tennis Foundation will use the money to fund tennis coaching programs in low-income areas.

Tennis Stars Gather For Laver Cup

Middleton and Federer are raising this money through an upcoming tennis tournament, the Laver Cup Open Practice Day. All proceeds raised from ticket sales for the event will be split between the two organizations.

This event marks the first time the Laver Cup has taken place in London. Open Practice Day attendees will get to see Federer team up with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal for Team Europe.

They’ll face off against Team Rest of the World, which will include tennis pros like Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, USA’s Taylor Fritz and Jack Sock, and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

The Laver Cup will also host a day of tennis for the children supported by Action for Children and the LTA SERVES initiative. The kids will get the chance to play tennis against Federer, in the hopes that this will encourage them to get involved with the sport.

Middleton’s Love Of Tennis

The Duchess of Cambridge is a longtime fan of the sport and took over for Queen Elizabeth as the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016. She even has a tennis court at her Anmer Hall home, where she and Prince William play against each other. The royal couple also takes their kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—to a London tennis club for lessons.

Middleton and Federer have been friends for years, as well. He and his wife even attended Middleton’s sister Pippa’s wedding in 2017. Middleton’s partnership with Federer seems like the perfect way for the duchess to pair her love of tennis and her commitment to helping those in need.

