Meaning Behind Kate Middleton’s Recent Obsession With Polka Dots, According To Color Psychologist

Kate Middleton is known for her elegant outfits and relatable fashion sense, but some royal fans have noticed there’s a particular print the Duchess of Cambridge is extra fond of: polka dots! One color psychologist says there’s a reason behind her devotion to the dots.

Middleton’s Love Of Polka Dots

Middleton is often seen sporting polka-dotted dresses and shirts. Most recently, she was seen in a blue and white Alessandra Rich dress while attending Wimbledon. Last month, the royal wore a white gown with large black spots to the Royal Ascot. And who could forget that sky blue and white dress Middleton wore while leaving the hospital after giving birth to Prince George?

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

HELLO! recently spoke with Tash Bradley, a color psychologist and the director of design at Lick Colour, about the duchess’ love of polka dots. “Someone who is wearing polka dots, they’re wanting to portray a fun-ness, a sort of playfulness,” Bradley explained. “When you think of polka dots you instantly soften.”

Other Royals Who’ve Sported Spots

“When you go for polka dots it’s very playful, it opens up conversation, it makes you give off a sort of warm feel,” Bradley continued. And Middleton isn’t the only royal who favors polka dots when it comes to dressing for official engagements. Princess Beatrice and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway have also been seen wearing spotted dresses.

“It’s interesting that they’ve all gone for polka dots because that straight away just screams out fun,” Bradley explained. “That you’re there to have a bit of fun, you’re not trying to take yourself too seriously, you’re trying to be softer in your approach I would say.”

Bradley Shares The Color Of Polka Dots You Shouldn’t Wear

However, it’s important to pick the right color when it comes to choosing a polka dotted item of clothing. “If for instance Kate was wearing let’s say pink polka dots that could look too childish,” Bradley shared.

“Actually the color combination of the black and white with the polka dots works beautifully because then they have the elegance, the sophistication that she still needs, but polka dots—fun, approachable, so that’s fascinating,” she concluded.

Many have noticed Middleton’s love of spots, but it looks like there’s a deeper meaning behind the Duchess of Cambridge’s polka-dotted wardrobe—and more royals are following her lead!

