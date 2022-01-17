After 40th Birthday, Kate Middleton Has Another Major Milestone On The Horizon That Prince William Might Find ‘Bittersweet’

Kate Middleton has a major milestone coming up at some point in her life and one that Prince William is sure to have some strong feelings about. No, not just the fact that she is now 40-years-old. She is also faced with the inherent possibility of becoming the next Princess of Wales, possibly soon. It would certainly be a bittersweet moment for the prince as well, as he will undoubtedly associate it with his beloved late mother, Princess Diana. Perhaps it is the ideal time to move away from the late princess’ tragedy and focus on a new chapter for the royal family.

Getting a New Title

The first thing to know about all this, the title of Princess of Wales will not automatically be handed down to the Duchess. Prince Charles is the current Prince of Wales, of course, and it is a tradition that the heir to the throne does carry the title, but it’s not set in stone. Assuming William is named Prince of Wales, it still doesn’t necessarily mean Middleton will use the title of Princess of Wales.

Currently, Camilla Parker-Bowles holds the title but doesn’t use it out of respect for the late Diana. It has been pretty clear Diana’s impact on Middleton, it is very much reflected in how she presents herself, even right down to wearing some outfits that were clearly inspired by Diana’s fashion-forward sense. But what actually changes if she takes the title?

The Princess’ Princess

Truthfully, not much. The reality is, we cannot speculate as to whether or not Middleton will want to use the title. It is another example of something we will have to wait to see how it plays out. Regardless, she has the poise and grace to wear the title with ease and maybe would get the royal family out from under the shadow of the tragic loss of Diana.