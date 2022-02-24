Royal Twins Kate Middleton, Princess Mary Show Off Enviable Coats During Rare Overseas Solo Trip

After ten long years, Kate Middleton is back in Denmark and spending time with her Danish counterpart Crown Princess Mary, who also happens to be a nearly perfect doppelgänger of the Duchess of Cambridge. The two royal ladies last enjoyed an official visit with each other in 2011, just a few months after Middleton married into the British royal family. Now the dynamic royal duo is back together and joining forces on a passion close to both of their hearts.

Kate Middleton Makes Rare Overseas Solo Trip

It’s not uncommon for Kate Middleton to strike out on a royal visit on her own. In fact, the duchess made a solo visit to a mental health charity earlier this year without her husband Prince William or any of his other family members accompanying her. Generally speaking, however, it’s much rarer for Middleton to make an overseas visit on her own, but Denmark isn’t all that far from her home country of Great Britain, so at least she didn’t have a long plane trip.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark attend Christian IX’s Palace on February 23, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Duchess of Cambridge visits Copenhagen between 22nd and 23rd February on a working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middleton has been in Copenhagen since Tuesday and has spent her time in Denmark’s capital city touring early childcare learning centers. Early childhood education is a cause near and dear to Middleton’s heart, as she is the mother of three children and an advocate for accessible education for all. On Tuesday, Middleton visited The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, where she took advantage of a huge slide despite her high heels. This most recent outing was a bit more sophisticated.

A Cheeky Breeze Gives Us A Closer Look

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Christian IX’s Palace on February 23, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Duchess of Cambridge visits Copenhagen between 22nd and 23rd February on a working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Since she was meeting with fellow royals, Middleton dressed the part. She wore a simple, but no doubt elegant, black sheath dress beneath her long, shin-length gray winter coat. She also wore a pair of matching black heels and kept her jewelry simple with a pendant necklace and matching earrings. Our favorite part of the ensemble were Middleton’s luxurious and supple-looking black gloves. They undoubtedly kept the duchess’ hands nice and warm, and they looked unbelievably chic in the process.

Two Future Queens

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark attend Christian IX’s Palace on February 23, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Duchess of Cambridge visits Copenhagen between 22nd and 23rd February on a working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middleton’s Danish counterpart was also dressed warmly for the chilly February weather. Princess Mary wore a white coat over a black dress. Tiny, dalmatian-like spots adorned the cuffs and collar of the coat, adding a delightful bit of fun to it. It’s like if Cruella DeVil had a sense of moderation.

In another nod to the cold winter air, Mary also wore a pair of thick black tights which made us wonder if Middleton was also wearing stockings. In addition to being a good shield against a cold breeze, it’s also part of the royal protocol for British royal women to wear some sort of pantyhose. Then again, it’s not unusual for Middleton to thumb her nose at royal convention.

A Royal Meet-And-Greet

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II (R) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (L) during an audience at Christian IX’s Palace on February 23, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – Pool/Getty Images)

A little later on, Mary and Middleton met up with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark for an audience at Christian IX’s Palace. The queen and the two queens-to-be cut impressive figures, made all the more eye-catching by the royal ladies’ opulent surroundings. For Middleton, this is a bit of a glimpse into the future, and not just because all three women share the same royal destiny. This visit also probably gave the Duchess of Cambridge a look into her own future, since she favors Princess Mary so much.

More Royal Stories From Suggest

Kate Middleton’s Outfit At Latest Solo Outing Is The Business Casual Look You’ve Been Searching For



Kate Middleton’s Mom Shared Never Before Seen Photo Childhood Photo Of The Duchess



Kate Middleton Shines During Rugby Visit After Taking Over Prince Harry’s Patronage, Here’s Her Best Sporty Looks



Kate Middleton Allegedly Struggling With Rumors That She’s Too Thin, Royal Gossip Says



Royal Parenting Woes: Prince Williams Shares The Struggles He And Kate Face With Prince George