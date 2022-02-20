Kate Middleton To Reunite With Her Royal Doppelganger Princess Mary

Kate Middleton is off on a solo overseas trip this week that will bring her face-to-face with another royal woman who looks so much like the Duchess of Cambridge, the two could be sisters. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark will be there to greet Middleton when she arrives in Copenhagen. Middleton will spend two days in the capital city as her Danish counterpart, here’s how she’ll be spending her time.

Kate Middleton On Overseas Trip

On the heels of her husband Prince William’s recent historic visit to the UAE, Kate Middleton is going on a solo overseas trip of her own. Middleton will be in Denmark’s capital city of Copenhagen between February 22 and 23 to meet with Princess Mary.

The two ladies have a lot in common. Both will one day become the queen of their nation, both are mothers, and they both hold early childcare education, as well as protections for women and children facing domestic violence, near and dear to their hearts. It’s those latter two similarities that have brought the two royal women together once again over ten years after the two first met.

Another Face-To-Face With Princess Mary

That first meeting featured a tour of a Unicef facility in Denmark in November 2011, which was just a few months after Middleton married William in a worldwide televised ceremony. That meeting revealed just how much Mary and Middleton had in common, and how eerily similar the two looked. Mary, 50, is just 10 years older than the Duchess of Cambridge and looks so much like the British royal that the two could be mistaken for sisters.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – NOVEMBER 2: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during a visit to the UNICEF Emergency Supply Centre on November 2, 2011 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visited the centre to view efforts to distribute emergency food and medical supplies to eastern Africa where severe food shortages are affecting more than 13 million people. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton already has one look-a-like in the world, her younger sister Pippa, but now we’ll have to take a double look at the photos from the duchess’ Denmark trip to make sure we know who’s who. It’s more than the fact that the two have similar eye and hair colors. Their face shapes, jawlines, and even their cheekbones are incredibly similar. If we didn’t know any better, we might think Middleton was some long-lost Danish princess.

A Jaw Dropping Resemblance

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – NOVEMBER 02: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the UNICEF Global Supply Centre on November 2, 2011 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The visit is to help maintain the spotlight on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in East Africa, which has left hundreds of thousands of children severely malnourished and at risk of starving to death unless they receive urgent help. The huge supply centre sources supplies packs and distributes the food, water, vaccines and emergency medical kits for children around the globe. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

It’ll be wonderful to see these two royal doppelgängers together again after many long years. Though they’ve attended the same events, like the 2016 Royal Ascot, there haven’t been nearly enough photos of Princess Mary and Kate Middleton together. Luckily the wait is nearly over.

More Royal News From Suggest

Kate Middleton Looks Dazzling In Brown During Visit To Lancashire



Kate Middleton Stuns During Visit To Foundlings Museum, See The Photos



Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Skirt Style On Repeat–Here’s Where You Can Shop The Look



Kate Middleton’s Mocha Knit Set And Brown Suede Boots Is The Outfit We Want To Wear All Winter



Kate Middleton Had Bangs And We Totally Forgot About Them, See The Photos