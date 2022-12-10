Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana By Matching A Green Dress With An Emerald Choker

Kate Middleton has once again delighted fans by paying tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. There’s no doubt that the last Princess of Wales had some iconic fashion moments, and it’s clear that the current princess is no different. Here’s how Middleton styled one of Princess Diana’s most recognizable pieces.

Kate Middleton Dons Diana’s Emerald Choker

Kate Middleton and Princes William have spent the last week on our side of the pond, and it looks like they brought some royal jewels with them. On November 30, Middleton and William kicked off their second annual Earthshot Prize Ceremony, this time in Boston, Massachusetts. To walk the ceremonial green carpet, Middleton chose an outfit that would give some of Hollywood’s biggest stars a run for their money.

For the big night, Middleton chose a bright green dress. The close-fitting, floor-length piece expertly highlighted her figure with its open-shoulder top and subtle belt across the waist. The Princess of Wales wore her hair down and parted to the side, opting for subtle but glamorous waves. She also chose a subtle makeup look that complimented her stunning features.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

However, the focal-point of her look was her stunning diamond and emerald choker. It’s being reported that Middleton was indeed wearing the very same choker that Princess Diana wore multiple times throughout her lifetime.

Princess Diana First Wore The Choker In 1985

Per Harper’s Bazaar, the gorgeous jewelry piece was originally gifted to Princess Diana by Queen Elizabeth after her wedding to Prince Charles. Diana famously made the bold choice to wear the choker as a headband. However, she did wear it as a necklace quite a few times over the years. Diana memorably styled the choker with a matching emerald-toned ball gown while attending a concert at the Barbican Centre in 1982.

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales attend a concert at the Barbican Centre in London, 26 October 1982. Diana is wearing a green ball gown by Graham Wren. (Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Then, in 1993, she actually styled the choker with a bright green off-the-shoulder dress, not unlike the one Middleton wore to the Earthshot Ceremony. If anyone could do this iconic jewelry piece justice, it would certainly be Kate Middleton.

Middleton has also donned plenty of Princess Diana’s jewels over the years. Prince William even proposed to Middleton with his mother’s sapphire engagement ring. Her favorite tiara, the Lover’s Knot Tiara, was also a favorite of the last Princess of Wales. It’s clear that, although she never had the pleasure of meeting her in person, Middleton draws plenty of fashion inspiration from her late mother-in-law.

