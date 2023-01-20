Kate Middleton And Prince William Stepping Out In Color-Coordinating Outfits May Have A Deeper Meaning

When it comes to the royal family, there’s no better team than Prince William and Kate Middleton! The couple frequently works together, from visits to charitable organizations to learning about green farming initiatives. The Prince and Princess of Wales recently stepped out together in coordinating outfits, once again showing the world how perfectly paired they are.

For their first official appearance of 2023, William and Middleton visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. The couple visited staff and mental health service workers while touring the new hospital facilities.

“They were so welcoming. They were so warm and friendly,” ophthalmic imaging technician Amber Otto said of the couple’s visit. “Even when they were being rushed out, they made sure they made time for everybody.”

Frieda Sebastian, a deputy ward manager at the hospital, said it was “really encouraging and motivating” to have the couple visit, and praised William and Middleton for “understanding what we as nurses do for the NHS.”

The couple even color-coordinated their outfits for their first public appearance of the year. William wore a navy blazer and trousers, paired with a forest green sweater and light blue button down shirt. Middleton sported a matching navy belted dress, with a coordinating dark green and navy plaid overcoat.

(Bruce Adams-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After leaving the hospital, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped at the Open Door Charity, an organization that uses creative projects to help young people handle challenges in their lives. Some of their projects include introducing mindfulness techniques to teens and putting on activities like movie nights and dance classes for young people in the area.

Middleton And William Love Color-Coordinating Their Outfits

This isn’t the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales have presented a united front through their clothing choices. On their Boston visit last year, the couple wore matching burgundy ensembles—Middleton in a burgundy suit, William in a matching sweater.

During a 2021 visit to Scotland’s European Marine Energy Centre, the pair took the matching one step further. Both Middleton and William wore jeans and matching olive green jackets to greet the crowds.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are the perfect team when it comes to public appearances, from their shared commitment to promoting positive mental health to making sure their clothing matches their solid relationship.