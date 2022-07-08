How Kate Middleton, Prince William Secretly Show Their Devotion In Public

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not known for being overly affectionate in public. However, one body language expert is breaking down the ways the royal couple communicates and shows love to each other in subtle ways.

The Couple’s Lowkey Flirting At Wimbledon

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous, “Whether it’s the sun, the strawberries, or the Centre Court action, Wimbledon seems to bring out the fun and flirty side of William and Kate, with some hugely uninhibited and animated displays from Kate and some suppressed, secretive smiling from William this year.”

James pointed to a few different ways Middleton silently communicated her love for William while the couple attended Wimbledon, saying, “Kate’s hair-preening looked slightly more exaggerated than usual and her glances at William looked like appreciative tie-signs.”

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“William’s response was subtle but telling,” she continued. “As he bared his teeth in a smile his top lip puckered and curled, creating his signature cues of dimpling at the corners of his upper lip. This slightly bashful signal tends to be his give-away of some shared flirting and jokes between himself and Kate.”

Body Language Expert: ‘They Clearly Adore The Party Atmosphere’

James also said that the couple’s animated behavior shows how much the pair loves to be out and about at a big event like this. “[They] clearly adore the party atmosphere with Kate blowing kisses to mum Carole while William was exchanging jokes with David Walliams in the seat behind,” she explained.

She continued, “Their increasingly mirrored body language as they got lost in the excitement of the match though, led to Kate gasping and gesticulating, with William quickly joining in the gestures of nail-biting excitement.”

Middleton Is A Big Tennis Fan

Middleton is a big tennis fan, and could be seen covering her eyes and putting her hand in front of her mouth as she and William watched Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner compete for the trophy. The Duchess of Cambridge is also a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, and is almost always seen attending a few matches at Wimbledon.

Even though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prefer to keep things professional while they appear in public, it looks like the couple has found plenty of ways to communicate and show affection while they’re out and about!

