What Kate Middleton Originally Wanted To Name Prince George, Had Her ‘Heart Set’ On A Much More Common Name

Everyone loves the royal family, especially the younger members, like Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids. Prince George, their first child, and third-in-line to the throne, is famous all over the world, but did you know he almost had a different name?

Middleton ‘Had Her Heart Set On’ A More Common Name

In an article from Vanity Fair that was published in 2013 shortly after George’s birth, it was revealed that Middleton did not originally want to name her firstborn George. What’s funny is that something similar had happened when Middleton’s husband was born, something we have covered in the past. Middleton and William did not know the sex of their unborn baby until he arrived, but according to this article, Middleton had a feeling it was a boy.

According to the article, she “had set her heart on the name Alexander,” which is a bit more common than some of the other royal names. While she and William eventually settled on the name George, Middleton still got to add Alexander to the mix. It became his middle name, followed by his second middle name, Louis.

What’s interesting is that the couple ended up naming their youngest child Louis as well. The name honors Prince Philip’s late uncle Lord Mountbatten, whose first name was Louis, and is also one of William’s three middle names.

How The Couple Honor Family Through Their Kids’ Names

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge use their kids’ middle names to honor many family members. Daughter Princess Charlotte’s middle names are Elizabeth and Diana, after the queen and William’s late mother, Princess Diana. Prince Louis’ second middle name is Charles, after his grandfather Prince Charles.

Royal names are usually pretty familiar, with new babies getting named after previous members of the monarchy. While there has never been a British royal named Alexander, there are some royal ties to the name. Queen Elizabeth’s first middle name is Alexandria, the female version of the name, and there have been many Scottish royals with the name.

While it seems like Middleton and William don't have any plans to add another member to the family, maybe Baby No. 4 will be the Duchess of Cambridge's chance to use Alexander as a first name.

