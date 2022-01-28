Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Skirt Style On Repeat–Here’s Where You Can Shop The Look

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

With her effortless fashion sense and impeccable style, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, never fails to impress. As of late, Middleton has found an affinity for pleated skirts and we’re swooning. From bold patterns to elegant all-reds, Middleton has stunned us with this timeless skirt. In a similar vein to Middleton’s iconic looks, this signifies that pleated skirts are returning, and we can’t wait to wear them.

No-Fuss, Versatile Closet Staple

As of recent, pleated skirts have become ubiquitous, particularly during the summer because of their comfortable flowy nature. Even so, Middleton’s modern take on the midi skirt proves that this trend won’t fade anytime soon, as she wears them on repeat all year long.

Among our favorite looks from Middleton was her leopard satin pleated skirt from Zara. She looked flawless while attending a baby sensory class at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre. Additionally, the bold print was paired with a cozy black turtleneck and knee-high black boots to add effortless glamour.

(Geoff Caddick/Getty Images)

Middleton’s Zara skirt may be hard to find, as it is, unfortunately, sold out. But a leopard pleated skirt dupe can create the same fierce-bold look. For an affordable replacement, we recommend either the chiffon slip skirt from CHICWISH or Floerns pleated midi skirt.

During a keynote speech at an event hosted by the Forward Trust, the Duchess donned a pleated skirt once again. Nonetheless, this time she opted for a more elegant look with a striking all-red ensemble, from a bright red pleated skirt to a matching turtleneck.

While the royal lady stepped out to support the Take Action on Addiction campaign at the Bafta headquarters in London, her crimson pleats attracted a lot of attention. But, similar to her bold leopard midi, getting your hands on the real deal may be a challenge. Rather, investing in a bright-red pleated repli-kate may be the ticket.

(Paul Grover/Getty Images)

We recommend the Kate Kasin Women’s High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt. Despite not being the exact skirt Kate Middleton wore, it is a close match! To complete your look, pair it with a similar hued red turtleneck and some toffee leather pumps.

Despite the fact that Middleton often wears pleated skirts with tailored turtlenecks, try switching things up. Furthermore, this skirt can be paired with a wide range of classic staples including sleek button-downs, oversized knits, tank tops, and crop tops.

