Shocking Difference Between Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Costs

Who wore the most expensive wedding gown between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle and whose wedding was more expensive? The royal sisters-in-law got married seven years apart and unsurprisingly their styles on their big day were radically different from one another. Here’s what their final tallies added up to in terms of cost.

Ranking Costs Of Royal Weddings

There have been four royal weddings since 2011, when Kate Middleton married her longtime love Prince William in an internationally televised ceremony. Both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie got married in the years following Middleton, though unfortunately, Princess Beatrice had to abruptly change her wedding plans after the onset of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic halted them.

Instead, she married in an intimate surprise wedding attended only by a chosen few, including her grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Both daughters of the Duke of York went for more lowkey ceremonies for their nuptials, with Eugenie’s wedding costing an estimated $4.9 million, which is a comparatively modest number to spend on an entire wedding when compared to the weddings of her royal cousins.

When William married Kate Middleton in 2011, their wedding wound up costing a reported $48.6 million, thanks in large part to the heightened security. That alone allegedly set the royal family back $46 million. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding was slightly more expensive at $57 million, with an estimated $54 million going toward security.

Gorgeous Designer Bridal Wear

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 29: Prince William takes the hand of his bride Catherine Middleton, now to be known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, followed by Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton as they walk down the aisle inside Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, to Catherine Middleton is being held in London today. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne is to be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will be attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As far as other wedding costs were concerned, it was the eye-catching and iconic gowns that also took up a big chunk of the wedding budget. Middleton actually takes the crown for wearing the most expensive dress. Her Sarah Burton designed Alexander McQueen gown featuring handmade lace and an almost 9-foot long train cost about $332,000 when she first wore the custom creation in 2011. Today, however, that would be an estimated $345,000.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, on the other hand, was designed by Givenchy, which was somewhat of a controversial choice. Typically, royal brides wear a British designer, but Givenchy is a French fashion house. Her gown cost her an estimated $149,000, with her second wedding gown, this one by British design house Stella McCartney, coming in at around $4,400.

The Post-Wedding Dress Change

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Interestingly, Middleton also wore a second wedding gown for her reception, a tradition that Markle followed. For her reception, Middleton wore another Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown, but one that was slightly easier to move around in than her ceremonial frock.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave Clarence House to travel to Buckingham Palace for the evening celebrations following her wedding to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The second dress was an ivory-colored, strapless satin gown with a jeweled belt detail and a sweetheart neckline. Middleton wore a charming fuzzy cardigan over the dress to ward off a chill as well. The exact price of the dress is unknown, but custom wedding dresses designed by Burton typically cost customers around $50,000 just to start. Middleton’s sister Pippa, who made quite the impression on the world at the wedding, was also dressed in a gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

So it would seem while Markle’s wedding was the most expensive in total, Middleton spent more on her wedding looks for her big day. These two did their weddings in different ways, but both affairs were completely unforgettable.

More Royal News From Suggest