kate-middleton-makes-first-public-appearance-in-6-months-amid-cancer-treatment

Kate Middleton made an appearance at Trooping the Colour, marking her first royal outing since Christmas despite her cancer diagnosis.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales participated in King Charles’ birthday parade on June 15. After arriving at Buckingham Palace by car with her family, she joined the procession in a horse-drawn carriage, accompanied by her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, makes her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis during the Trooping the Colour parade. pic.twitter.com/YrATZVKZ4E — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 15, 2024

Middleton, wearing a white dress and a Philip Treacy hat, traveled with her kids in the historic Glass Coach. The coach has been used since 1881 and has carried many royal brides, including Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson.

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate has participated in Trooping the Colour every year except in 2020 and 2021. Of course, that’s when the event was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catherine, Princess Charlotte, and King Charles III attended the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024, celebrating the British Monarch’s official birthday. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s Apearance at the King’s Birthday Parade Was Announced Just the Day Before

Princess Kate’s attendance at King Charles’ annual birthday parade was confirmed the day before, as she released a new photo and personal letter updating her health. After abdominal surgery in January, she announced in a March 22 video that post-operative tests led to a cancer diagnosis, and she is now undergoing chemotherapy.

Her appearance at Trooping the Colour marked her first royal event since December. In December, she joined the family for their annual Christmas church visit. That month, Kate was quite active. She hosted her third annual Christmas carol concert and was seen wearing a tiara for the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

However, Princess Kate, the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, did not attend the Colonel’s Review for Trooping the Colour. Normally, she would have taken the salute, but the palace announced she wouldn’t. Instead, Lieutenant General James Bucknall took the salute at the rehearsal.

Amid his own cancer diagnosis and treatment, King Charles attended Trooping the Colour with a notable change from previous years. At 75, the monarch, who once rode on horseback during the procession, opted for a horse-drawn carriage alongside Queen Camilla. Recently, the King has resumed a fuller schedule of royal duties, including public appearances.