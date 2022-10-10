Kate Middleton Included A Subtle Nod To Female Empowerment With Her Jewelry At Visit To A Maternity Ward

Many of the female members of the royal family like to send subtle messages through their style choices, and that includes Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales used her jewelry to send a message of female empowerment during a recent public appearance.

Middleton’s Earrings Represent ‘Femininity And Empowerment’

Middleton visited a Surrey hospital’s maternity ward earlier this week. The princess wore a bright yellow dress from Karen Millen with matching navy heels and a clutch. She also accessorized the look with dangling diamond earrings.

The earrings come from British jewelry brand Emily Mortimer, and are a part of the brand’s “Hera” collection. Hera is the Greek goddess of marriage, women, and fertility, and was said to protect women during childbirth. This makes the earrings a particularly fitting choice for her visit to the maternity ward.

“I’m incredibly proud,” Emily Foskett, the brand’s founder, said. “She’s incredibly stylish, and it’s an absolute dream come true to see her wearing my earrings.” She also added that the collection the earrings are part of represents “femininity and empowerment.”

“The earrings looked great with what she was wearing so I’m just thrilled,” Foskett continued. In addition to the Duchess of Cambridge, Foskett also has her mother, Carole Middleton, and her sister Pippa as customers.

This is not the first time Middleton has communicated via her jewelry. During the royal mourning period immediately following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the princess wore only diamonds and pearls. This is a tradition for royals in mourning that was started in the 19th century by Queen Victoria.

Middleton’s Work To Promote Mental Health, Early Childhood Development

While visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital, Middleton met employees from the maternity unit’s Jasmine Team. This team works with women who are affected by mental health illnesses during and after pregnancy. Middleton also met a mother who had been helped by the hospital’s Special Baby Care Unit, as well as her newborn daughter, Bianca.

This visit is part of the princess’ ongoing work surrounding early childhood development and mental health. In 2021, Middleton launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which works to raise awareness about the importance of a child’s early years. Middleton’s style is studied by millions around the world, and it looks like the princess enjoys sending subtle messages through her fashion choices.

