Kate Middleton Wants People To Stop Being Ashamed Of Their Addictions: ‘[It] Can Happen To Anyone’

Kate Middleton frequently uses her platform to raise awareness about important causes such as mental health and early childhood development. The Princess of Wales recently appeared in a video released for Addiction Awareness Week, during which she shared her thoughts about addiction and what people can do to help.

Middleton’s Work With The Forward Trust

Middleton is a patron of The Forward Trust, a British organization that helps people who are dealing with drug and alcohol dependency. She partnered with The Forward Trust to make a video for the upcoming Addiction Awareness Week.

“Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality,” Middleton said in the video. “As Patron of The Forward Trust, I have met many people who have suffered from the effects of addiction.”

She continued, “Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet, and we need to be. Still the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives. We as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathize with them and to be compassionate to their struggles.”

Her Words Of Support To Those Struggling With Addiction

The Princess of Wales then addressed those who are currently suffering from addiction, saying, “Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need.”

“The charities leading the Taking Action on Addiction Campaign, along with others, are working across the country delivering life-changing work to help people recover and move forward. They are here for you. So please ask for help,” she continued. “I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible.”

Viewer Reactions: ‘More People Need To See This Video’

Middleton’s video has already earned over 45,000 views, and people all over the world are sharing their thoughts on Middleton’s comments. “Never a truer word said! More people need to see this video,” one person commented. “Addiction is so stigmatized in our society yet no one chooses this lifestyle. We all need to support those who are suffering rather than stigmatizing them.”

The Princess of Wales’ support of those who are struggling with addiction to drugs and alcohol is inspiring to many, whether they are dealing with addiction personally or trying to help someone they love overcome the disease.

