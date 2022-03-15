Kate Middleton Was Forbidden By The Queen From Wearing This One Fashion Staple

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

When Kate Middleton joined the royal family way back in 2011, she probably had no idea what was in store for her. Like the other commoners who came before her, she likely didn’t expect all the rules and protocols she would face.

Among the many rules made by Queen Elizabeth II, the way the royal family dresses is a top priority. Plunging necklines, high hemlines, and bare shoulders are definitely frowned upon.

And, although we’ve seen lots of royal women break the aforementioned rules, including Middleton herself, they mostly do it out of the view of the queen. However, something as innocuous as shoe styles is still something all the royals have to keep in mind when dressing.

If The Shoe Fits

The queen herself prefers handmade shoes by London-based shoemakers Anello & Davide. The style she has worn for decades is modest, black patent leather shoes. While not the most fashionable, they look comfortable and supportive. And we get it; when we find a shoe we love, we are hooked too. Occasionally the queen will step out in different styles, but she always returns to her trusty patent leather shoes.

And when it comes to other women in the royal family, the queen has some opinions on footwear. She likes to see heels, preferably kitten heels or stilettos. But, wedges? She’s not a fan.

(Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

So, while we’ve seen Middleton wearing the style, her advisors have warned not to flaunt her scandalous shoes in front of the queen. We’ve yet to see if she’ll still be rocking the style come springtime.

Shop The Look

Wedges have stood the test of time. They’ve been around since the 1930s and have gone in and out of fashion. They gained popularity in the ’70s, again in the ’90s, and more recently in 2019. Both Middleton and Meghan Markle have been spotted wearing espadrille wedged sandals, and we happen to think they look lovely. Here are a few wedges we think will look amazing this spring and summer, royal protocol be darned.

This wedge sandal from Toni Pons is a comfy and cute option to wear with all your spring and summer outfits. The textured linen fabric, which is available in five neutral colors, coupled with the delicate ankle strap adds the perfect about of flair while also staying versatile. Plus, there is no need to worry if you plan to be out and about all day. With an extra cushy footbed and flexible sole, these sandals are as comfortable as they are cute.

For those who love a little extra height, these wedge sandals by Steve Madden will help you channel your inner duchess. Dressed up or down, these sandals will be your go-to throughout the warmer months. The braided trim adds a subtle but eye-catching flair, while the comfortable, wide strap offer all-day support. Available in tan suede, white leather, raffia braids, or clear, each choice offer the perfect neutral base to colorful dress or floral top. These shoes do run a bit small, so be sure to order up a half size!

More From Suggest

See Kate Middleton’s Most Daring, Royal Protocol-Breaking Style Moments

Strict Rules All Royal Brides Have To Follow On Their Wedding Day

Prince William, Kate Middleton Share Sweet Tradition They Have With Kids Before Each Royal Outing