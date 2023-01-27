Kate Middleton Rocked This Foolproof Outfit Combo In An Unexpected Color

The “Kate Middleton effect”—the tendency for clothing worn by Kate Middleton to sell quickly sell out—is a well-known fashion phenomenon that happens just as frequently today as it did when she joined the royal family more than a decade ago. It’s not hard to see why that is.

The basics of Middleton’s seemingly effortless wardrobe can easily be adapted by just about anyone. She often turns to structured pieces—like shirtdresses and jackets—as well as chic monochromatic looks. And seriously, we’ll never get enough of her fantastic coat dresses.

Recently, the 41-year-old beamed like an absolute ray of sunshine when she visited the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, England. Middleton stopped by for a visit with the staff, parents, and students as part of her work highlighting the importance of early childhood development.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales once again showed off her signature style for this royal appearance, donning an orange knit turtleneck and matching skirt from designer Gabriela Hearst—a classic look that blends simplicity and comfort with style and that can be recreated with relatively minimal effort.

She paired the go-to, foolproof combo with a brown belt and suede boots and accessorized with Kiki McDonough citrine pear-shaped drop earrings and a Stuart Weitzman clutch.

Topping off the look was a gorgeous Massimo Dutti camel coat, which she wore last winter while making the rounds at Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire. For that appearance, Middleton wore the camel coat with another monochromatic look, a mocha-colored knit set and brown suede knee-high boots.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During her visit with the folks at Foxcubs—a free childcare and early education center that encourages family involvement—she spoke with educators and parents about the nursery and the work they do for kids in their earliest years.

The mom of three was obviously in her element, goofing around with the kids in a sand pit. She also took part in an arts and crafts activity, prompting some giggles when she put on one of the handmade bunny masks.

In an Instagram post after the visit, the princess reiterated why early childhood care and education continue to be an important cause for her.

Middleton’s love for children shines in visits like this—and so does her elegant style. We have yet to see her in a bad look!