Kate Middleton Gets This Flattering Style Tip From Her Mom Carole

When it comes to fashion, most of our first lessons come from our mothers. That’s certainly true for the Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton often channels her mother, Carole, in some of her most stylish fashion choices, and one of her go-to looks is undeniably inherited.

Kate Middleton Shines In Florals

Floral season may be over, but we’re still thinking about some of Kate Middleton’s best flower-filled looks. The Princess of Wales has certainly stunned in plenty of floral ensembles. However, there’s a certain style feature that she and her mother, Carole, both seem to favor. That would be the floral button-down and wrap dresses.

The classic button-down dress provides a sense of symmetry that’s effortlessly classy and professional, but also so charming and approachable. That’s likely why Middleton often favors them on charity-related outings. Similarly, wrap dresses bring a sense of fun and certainly provide a flattering cinch to the waist, but they’re also just as classy and modest.

These classic pieces certainly provide even more texture to a typical floral dress. They’re also extremely comfortable and flattering—not to mention they’re perfect for almost any occasion. Whether you’re dressing them up or down, we assure you that they’re a staple worth keeping in your closet.

Carole Middleton Has Plenty Of Florals In Her Closet

Carole Middleton has stepped out plenty of times in floral button-down and wrap dresses. For example, she attended a tennis tournament in 2011 wearing a darling white wrap dress with plenty of bright pink and purple floral accents.

We have to say it reminded us a bit of the gorgeous bright floral dress Kate wore while visiting a community garden in 2020.

Carole also stepped out in a lovely blue floral dress with a button-down top to visit her daughter in the hospital after she gave birth in 2013.

In a similar fashion choice, Kate Middleton rocked blue florals while visiting with Queen Elizabeth on her birthday before her passing.

In 2015, Carole attended a Wimbledon tournament wearing a rich green floral print. The button-down dress also featured a flattering collar.

The form is reminiscent of the gorgeous pastel dress Kate wore while visiting an elderly care home in 2020.

There’s no doubt that Kate Middleton has plenty of fashion inspiration to draw from. Of course, that includes other women in the royal family like her late mother-in-law or Queen Elizabeth herself. However, it’s undeniable that her own mother, Carole, has left an impression on her daughter’s fashion sense!

