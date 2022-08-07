How Kate Middleton Stays So Fit At 40

Many look to Kate Middleton for everything from fashion inspiration to parenting tips, but what about her famously healthy lifestyle? The Duchess of Cambridge follows a strict exercise routine and healthy diet to stay in shape.

Middleton’s Strict Workout Routine

The 40-year-old is famously sporty, constantly being photographed taking part in all kinds of athletic events for her work as a royal. Middleton has done everything from taking part in sailing regattas to playing a doubles game of tennis to playing soccer and running in races with school kids.

In addition to taking part in sporting activities, the duchess reportedly maintains a very strict workout routine, exercising for an hour a day at Kensington Palace. Sources say her routines include cardio activities like cycling and treadmill workouts, as well as strength-training exercises like weight-lifting.

Middleton also adds yoga to the mix, in an effort to balance aerobic and anaerobic activities in her workouts. Middleton even invited a yoga instructor to her 2011 wedding and prepared for the birth of Prince George in 2013 with some prenatal yoga sessions. This regular workout routine has helped the duchess maintain her energy and stamina as she keeps up with her three young children.

The Duchess’s Vitamin-Rich Diet

The duchess also makes a conscious effort to eat healthy, making sure her diet is full of foods that are rich in antioxidants, protein, and complex carbohydrates. According to Woman and Home, Middleton starts her day with a bowl of oatmeal, a dish that’s packed with iron and B vitamins that help her stay energized throughout the day.

“Kate’s affinity for oatmeal and berries for breakfast is an excellent choice for an active lifestyle, as the meal will give her bursts of energy throughout the day to meet all her commitments, including her regular exercise routines, rather than reaching for something sugary which can lead to an energy crash,” a spokesperson for workout company BarBend shared.

For lunch, Middleton prefers vegetarian or plant-based dishes, like salads, lentil curries, or vegetable kebabs. Dinner is reportedly her heaviest meal of the day and usually consists of a lean meat, whether that’s roast chicken, or one of favorite dishes, sushi.

Fitness Expert Praises Middleton’s ‘Optimum Level Of Nutrition’

“No matter what she is eating—sushi, salads, or indulging in pizza with her children—Kate’s affinity for organic foods, which she consumed during her childhood, will give her an optimum level of nutrition,” the BarBend spokesperson continued.

Middleton’s commitment to regular exercise and her inclusion of protein-rich, organic foods into her diet has kept the duchess healthy and energized for her work as a member of the royal family, as well as a mother!

