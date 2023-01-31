Kate Middleton’s Earrings Were A Subtle Nod To Queen Elizabeth’s Classic Style

Kate Middleton is a pro at sending subtle signals through her clothing choices. The Princess of Wales often pays tribute to other members of the royal family with her fashion statements, as she did recently with a stunning pair of pearl earrings.

Middleton recently welcomed eight early childhood development specialists to Windsor Castle. The group discussed the princess’ work with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

For the meeting, Middleton wore a black Alexander McQueen blazer—one of her go-to designer favorites—and a white v-neck top. She accessorized with a beautiful pair of dangling pearl Simone Rocha earrings. The earrings perfectly coordinated with her classic black and white look, but the jewelry actually had a more meaningful message to send.

Why Pearls Were Significant To The Late Queen

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, many of the female members of the royal family have been seen sporting pearls. This is a sweet way to honor the queen, who had a lifelong love of pearls. Queen Elizabeth wore pearls often—most notably, at her 1937 coronation ceremony, when she wore a pearl necklace given to her by her father, King George VI. She continued to wear pearls frequently throughout her reign.

The Duchess of Cambridge has continued this tradition of wearing pearls, especially following the death of the queen. For example, she wore the Japanese Pearl Choker, an item Queen Elizabeth commissioned in the 1970s, during a 2022 appearance.

Maxwell Stone, the creative director of jewelry brand Steven Stone, talked more about Middleton’s jewelry tributes to the queen, saying, “It’s not the first time that Kate’s worn pearl jewelry and she’s especially fond of her Collingwood diamond and pearl earrings, which she inherited from Princess Diana.”

Middleton’s Tributes To Princess Diana Through Fashion

Middleton has worn her late mother-in-law’s pearl earrings on other occasions as well. Last year, she paired the earrings with a cranberry Emilia Wickstead coat dress while welcoming South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK.

The Duchess of Cambridge also often wears clothing and jewelry that is reminiscent of outfits that her late mother-in-law wore. While attending the Earthshot Awards last year with Prince William, Middleton wore an emerald and diamond choker that Diana wore many times—most memorably as a headband at a 1982 concert.

Middleton has mastered the art of sending messages and honoring others through her fashion choices. Adding more pearls into the mix when it comes to choosing jewelry is just one more way for the Princess of Wales to pay tribute to the late queen.